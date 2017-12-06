From homes to stocks (and bitcoin, obv), asset price inflation ‘running rampant’

Briefing highlights

Asset price inflation ‘rampant’

Global stocks generally on rise

New York poised for stronger open

Loonie down to about 78 cents

Lululemon shares on the rise

What to watch for today

‘Running rampant’

Central banks may be fretting about low inflation but, as Robert Kavcic points out, that sure doesn't apply to asset prices.

Indeed, the Bank of Montreal senior economist noted, it was almost impossible to run up negative returns this year.

"We often hear about a lack of inflation pressure as traditionally measured by the [consumer price index] for goods and services," Mr. Kavcic said in a research note.

Story continues below advertisement

"All the while, inflation is running rampant across asset prices. In fact, it's been nearly impossible to miss in 2017, with at least solid gains posted in major global equity markets, commodities and real estate (yes, even Toronto and Vancouver)."

Here's Mr. Kavcic's chart to show it:

Source: BMO Nesbitt Burns

"You've really had to have been hunkered down in the short end of the yield curve (doubly bad if in US$ as a Canadian investor) to post negative returns this year," Mr. Kavcic said.

"Also, note the heightened risk appetite. Emerging markets have outperformed on the equity front, corporate bond yield spreads have compressed and, of course, the Bitcoin thing … We're still quite a ways away from worrying about the end, but this all has a later-cycle vibe to it."

(Which makes you wonder what else President Donald Trump might take credit for.)

Read more

Stocks gain, loonie laid low

Stock investors are in a better mood so far, while the Canadian dollar continues to suffer in the wake of the Bank of Canada decision.

Story continues below advertisement

Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1.5 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.3 per cent, though the Shanghai composite lost 0.8 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also up.

"European markets have clocked up steady gains after a trying week for equities," said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

"Weaker home currencies have allowed the likes of the FTSE, DAX and CAC to have another go at playing catch-up with their U.S. brethren, with bullish sentiment enhanced by the prospect of a rebound in tech stocks in the U.S.," he added.

"As before, it is the prospect of a successful U.S. tax reform program that lies behind the U.S. dollar strength, but sterling's weakness has been given added spice by the ongoing bout of uncertainty over whether the U.K. and the EU can make any further progress [on Brexit]."

Story continues below advertisement

The Canadian dollar was down to about the 78-cent (U.S.) mark, having topped 79 cents Wednesday morning before the central bank held its benchmark rate steady at 1 per cent and continued to strike a cautious tone.

Read more

Lululemon rises

Lululemon Athletica Inc. shares are rising sharply in premarket action after its earnings report late Wednesday.

The stock was up almost 8 per cent heading into the Nasdaq open.

The Canadian yoga wear retailer came in with better-than-expected numbers, reporting third-quarter profit slipped to $58.9-million (U.S.)., or 43 cents a share, diluted, from $68.3-million or 50 cents a year earlier.

Revenue rose to $619-million from $544.4-million.

Lululemon also forecast fourth-quarter revenue of $870-million to $885-million, and about $2.6-billion for the year. Earnings per share are now projected at $1.18 to $1.21 for the fourth quarter, and $2.20 to $2.23 for the year.

Read more

What to watch for today

We'll get the first of two readings of the housing market as Statistics Canada reports October building permits that are expected to be little changed from a month earlier, the other to follow on Friday.

Plus we'll see another estimate of third-quarter growth in the euro zone, though no revision is expected from the earlier reading of 0.6 per cent. Japan also reports a revised reading, which could show slightly faster growth.

And quarterly results from DAVIDsTEA Inc., Canadian Western Bank and Dollar General Corp.

More news



Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market