Get used to the kitchen: Eating out may soon cost more

Restaurants to cost more

Get used to the kitchen: Dining out may soon cost more, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce says.

This is not to suggest that restaurant staff shouldn’t see an increase in minimum wages, only that you could pay more to be waited on.

Compared to the United States, “the cost of eating out in Canada hasn’t risen anywhere near as much relative to eating at home,” senior economist Andrew Grantham found in a study this week, noting that any “upward pressure” on restaurant pay has been in line with the average. “However, things may be about to change with minimum wage increases also coming through in Canada,” Mr. Grantham said.

“Ontario and Alberta are set to raise the minimum wage to $15 in fairly short order, while B.C. could also follow suit depending on how the political situation there evolves following the indecisive election,” he added.

“Indeed, relative to large U.S. states that have raised or are about to raise their minimum wages, the hikes planned in the biggest provinces are at the upper end of the scale.”

Spending at restaurants in the U.S. has come down at a faster pace than in other sectors, but that’s not the case in Canada.









As Mr. Grantham put it, American consumers may be full now, as the amount they spend on dining out had been climbing to account for almost 50 per cent of all spending on food. Such spending as a percentage of income has also jumped. And the cost of dining out is more than that of a home-cooked meal.

“And that change isn’t a reflection of eating establishments choosing higher profits over greater traffic,” Mr. Grantham said.

“It’s because, for many, their other major cost – labour – has become more expensive thanks to minimum wage increases in a number of states.”

Mr. Grantham has a warning for businesses, as well, and I’m not talking about expensing lunch.

“While investors and exporters betting on a stronger U.S. consumer shouldn’t be too worried about the slowing in eating out stateside, those looking at restaurant chains here in Canada should be aware that similar cost pressures will face this sector in the years ahead.”

Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far, with New York poised for a weaker open as quarterly earnings season speeds up.

Tokyo’s Nikkei and the Shanghai composite each gained about 0.1 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down, though by less than 0.1 per cent, by about 5:35 a.m. ET. London’s FTSE 100 was down 0.3 per cent.

New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar at about 78.5 cents (U.S.).

JPMorgan profit rises

JPMorgan Chase & Co. kicked off U.S. bank earnings with a rise in profit.

The bank’s second-quarter profit rose to more than $7-billion (U.S.), or $1.82 a share, from $6.2-billion or $1.55 a share a year earlier.

“The U.S. consumer remains healthy, evidenced in our strong underlying performance in consumer and community banking,” chief executive officer Jamie Dimon said in a statement.

