‘Gulp’: What happens when market fear gauge spikes like it has this year

David Rosenberg would like to draw your attention to a measure commonly known as the fear gauge.

Most importantly, as the chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates notes, is how much it has spiked this year, and how such a jolt has affected markets in the past.

"As we have said recently, the VIX index is up more than 50 per cent this year, the first time this has happened since 2008 (gulp)," Mr. Rosenberg said in a report to clients this week.

"This is a very useful signpost of regime change in the marketplace – that we are transitioning out of the bull phase and, at best, into a sideways pattern peppered with wide fluctuations in market prices."

He was referring to the Chicago Board Options Exchange Volatility Index, commonly known as the VIX for its ticker symbol. Also known as the fear gauge or index because it measures how volatile investors expect the market to be in the short term, it jumped markedly during the stock turmoil of earlier this year.

Mr. Rosenberg tracked the VIX through several troubling episodes, including the mid-1990s Orange County bankruptcy and Mexican woes, 1997's Asian crisis, the dot-com metldown, the 2011 downgrade of U.S. debt, China's currency devaluation of a few years ago and, of course, America's housing crash and global financial mess.



Stocks sour, loonie up

Global markets are sinking so far, and the Canadian dollar is up sharply from where it was 24 hours ago, in the wake of the Fed decision and ahead of an expected U.S. trade move against China.

Tokyo's Nikkei gained 1 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 1.1 per cent and the Shanghai composite shed 0.5 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.7 per cent by about 4:30 a.m. ET.

New York futures were also down.

