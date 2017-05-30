Briefing highlights
Canada not 2006 America: National Bank
‘A far cry’
Yes, debt among Canadian households is at record levels. Yes, Vancouver home prices are inflated, while Toronto is in bubble territory. Yes, there’s trouble at Home Capital Group Inc. And, yes, Moody’s has downgraded Canada’s banks.
But relax, says National Bank of Canada, we’re still a “far cry” from where the U. S. was in the runup to the financial crisis.
“Underwriting standards for mortgage debt in Canada have become an issue for many investors following the troubles of an alternative-mortgage lender at a time when home price inflation in Ontario is ahead of fundamentals,” said Stéfane Marion, though he didn’t name Home Capital.
“Fortunately, the Ontario government has recently stepped in with a number of measures to cool its housing market,” Mr. Marion added, referring to a recent tax on speculative foreign buyers and an expansion of rent controls, among other things.
British Columbia has also put a levy on foreign buyers of Vancouver area homes, while the federal government has introduced its own tax and mortgage measures.
“In the meantime, we take solace from the fact that lending standards for first-time homeowners in Canada have remained strict in recent years,” said Mr Marion.
His point, as this chart shows, is that “the share of first-time home buyers with a low credit score on this side of the border recently fell to a multiyear low of 4 per cent.”
“That is a far cry from the peak of 28 per cent observed in the U.S. at the height of its housing bubble,” Mr. Marion added.
Some of the “froth” is already coming off the Toronto market, said David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, citing a Globe and Mail report.
“Rare is the day that housing bubbles get resolved smoothly but then again, what typically bursts them are central bank rate hikes,” Mr. Rosenberg said.
“And while the Bank of Canada sounded less dovish last week, it seems unlikely that a tightening in monetary conditions is coming any time soon,” he added.
“So maybe it will be left up to shifting tax and regulatory policy to do the job of letting helium out of the balloon.”
As for Canada’s big banks and their downgrade, Mr. Rosenberg noted that four of them have already “smashed through” profit targets in their latest quarterly reports. Not all had reported by the time Mr. Rosenberg released his note to clients.
“Lost in the debate as to their exposure to the local mortgage market is that these institutions are extremely well diversified and their capital markets and wealth management lines of business are doing just fine even as consumer credit growth and housing-related activity softens,” he said.
“Not just that, but lower credit losses were a key factor behind the solid [second-quarter] performance.”
What to watch for today
Statistics Canada releases the first of two trade-related reports. Today’s is on the current account balance.
Economists generally expect the report to show the deficit widened in the first quarter to between $11-billion and just shy of $14-billion, from $10.7-billion in the last three months of 2016.
“A chunky rebound in imports swamped the gain in exports, pushing the merchandise trade account back into deficit,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns.
“The non-merchandise deficit, which widened sharply in the decade to 2013 due to the appreciating Canadian dollar, likely remained in a narrowing trend, due to the softer loonie,” he added.
“Our estimate [of $12-billion] would peg the current account shortfall at around 2.3 per cent of GDP, a one-percentage-point improvement from the 2016 average.”
The second report, on merchandise trade alone, comes Friday.
- CN, conductors reach tentative deal
- Andrew Willis: SPAC sector springs to life
- Scott Barlow: Crude sell-off ‘misplaced and misguided’
- Shawn McCarthy, Jeff Lewis: Trans Mountain faces new risks as BC Greens, NDP reach deal
