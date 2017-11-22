‘It doesn’t only happen to other organizations’: Is there sexual misconduct where you work?

Briefing highlights

What firms should know about sexual misconduct

Markets mixed, China slumps

U.S. markets closed

Canadian dollar nears 79 cents

What to expect on retail sales

‘Think again’

Two Montreal lawyers have a warning for Canadian employers: If you think your company is immune to allegations of sexual misconduct, you'd best "think again."

Magali Cournoyer-Proulx and Marie-Josée Neveu of Fasken Martineau in Montreal reminded companies in a recent bulletin of the human resources and governance issues that they should be talking about the issue amid the frequent accusations and revelations sweeping Hollywood and elsewhere.

"Over and above issues relating to human resources management, it appears essential that we remind executives that governance issues should also be considered," said Ms. Cournoyer-Proulx, a partner in Fasken's labour, employment and human rights group, and Ms. Neveu, a partner who works in corporate and securities law.

Story continues below advertisement

"Recent high-profile events have reminded businesses of the importance of adopting clear policies to prevent and manage sexual misconduct in the workplace," they added, warning that "it doesn't only happen to other organizations" and questioning whether an "unequivocal policy that has been circulated to all employees" is enough.

The Fasken lawyers recommend that "proper mechanisms" be in place.

"A power imbalance often exists in these types of situations, and we can't ignore the possibility of individuals being involved who need to be managed on a completely different level," said Ms. Cournoyer-Proulx and Ms. Neveu.

"It is therefore important to ask yourself if the policy in place includes mechanisms for reporting, at the highest level, sexual misconduct by any individual, including a senior executive, an influential partner or a major client.

And it's also important the policy names a contact who has "the credibility and independence" needed, and who that contact reports to.

Then there's the corporate board.

"The board of directors plays a crucial role in the safeguard of corporate values, and this should include being concerned about policy issues related to preventing and managing cases of sexual misconduct," the Fasken lawyers said, stressing that the board must "periodically ensure" that the company has the right policy and system.

Story continues below advertisement

"The risk to the company's reputation, one of its most important assets, justifies such oversight," they added.

"In certain cases, the reputational risk might even justify an intervention by the board, which would not want to be told that it should have done more."

Read more

Markets mixed, China slumps Global markets are mixed so far, though largely down, with Chinese stocks being hit hard. Tokyo’s Nikkei was closed, but Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1 per cent, and the Shanghai composite tumbled 2.3 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 and Germany’s DAX were each down by 0.2 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET, though the Paris CAC 40 was up 0.3 per cent. “European markets have had a little wobble this morning, as they look forward to a day without their U.S. cousins,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp. “The drying up of volume over the past 24 hours prompted mini-routs in the FTSE and the DAX, but these seem to have run their course with both indices moving off their lows.” The Canadian dollar, meanwhile, was perking up, nearing 79 cents (U.S.) as the greenback slipped. “The U.S. dollar fell after the Federal Reserve (Fed) minutes showed that some members were less sure about the speed of the U.S. rate tightening due to tepid inflation,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya. “This being said, a December rate hike is still highly likely … to happen,” she added, noting the question becomes what the U.S. central bank does after that. Read more Follow Inside the Market

What to watch for today

Bank of Montreal expects Statistics Canada's monthly report to show retail sales rose 0.9 per cent in September.

"Unfortunately, the bulk of the increase will likely be driven by gasoline prices, which surged 9 per cent in seasonally-adjusted terms," said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"With goods prices rising about 0.6 per cent in the month, fuelled by gasoline prices, look for volumes to rise only modestly," he added.

Story continues below advertisement

U.S. markets are closed for Thanksgiving, so it may be a slow day. Japan's market is closed, too.

More news



Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market