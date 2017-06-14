The Canadian dollar is driving toward the 76-cent mark, and may well push higher after an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve this afternoon.

It has been quite a two-day period for the loonie, which has surged in the wake of comments from the Bank of Canada’s top officials that suggest they, too, may raise rates sooner than some observers believed.

“It’s quite a shift in sentiment in the last 48 hours,” said Adam Cole, Royal Bank of Canada’s chief currency strategist in London.

The loonie has traded in a range of about 75.5 cents (U.S.) and 75.8 cents, where it sits heading into the North American open.

It first shot up on Monday, when Carolyn Wilkins, the central bank’s senior deputy governor, painted a picture of a stronger economy that prompted markets to be on an earlier rate increase. Then on Tuesday, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, in a media interview, did nothing to change that sentiment.

Bank of Montreal, for example, moved its projection for the first increase in the benchmark overnight rate to early next year. Some other think the central bank could move this year, raising the key rate from its current level of 0.5 per cent.

“The fundamental push is still attracting capital into the loonie,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

“Yet, the probability of a BoC rate hike is no more than 30 per cent in 2017.”

The Fed could add to the loonie’s fortunes because the U.S. central bank’s expected rate hike is “well priced” into the market, said RBC’s Mr. Cole, and investors will be watching for signals on the timing of the next increase.

Thus, the Canadian dollar would rise against its counterpart should the greenback ease.

Having said that, oil prices are also at play amid a fresh look at supply that is moving crude.

The loonie, said Ms. Ozkardeskaya, could “inevitably feel the side effects.”