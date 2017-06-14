Briefing highlights
- Canadian dollar heads toward 76 cents
- Loonie could move higher after Fed meets
- Fed expected to raise key rate
- Stocks mixed, higher in Europe
- New York poised for stronger open
- What to expect on household debt
Two days that moved the loonie
The Canadian dollar is driving toward the 76-cent mark, and may well push higher after an expected rate hike by the Federal Reserve this afternoon.
It has been quite a two-day period for the loonie, which has surged in the wake of comments from the Bank of Canada’s top officials that suggest they, too, may raise rates sooner than some observers believed.
“It’s quite a shift in sentiment in the last 48 hours,” said Adam Cole, Royal Bank of Canada’s chief currency strategist in London.
The loonie has traded in a range of about 75.5 cents (U.S.) and 75.8 cents, where it sits heading into the North American open.
It first shot up on Monday, when Carolyn Wilkins, the central bank’s senior deputy governor, painted a picture of a stronger economy that prompted markets to be on an earlier rate increase. Then on Tuesday, Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz, in a media interview, did nothing to change that sentiment.
Bank of Montreal, for example, moved its projection for the first increase in the benchmark overnight rate to early next year. Some other think the central bank could move this year, raising the key rate from its current level of 0.5 per cent.
“The fundamental push is still attracting capital into the loonie,” said London Capital Group senior market analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.
“Yet, the probability of a BoC rate hike is no more than 30 per cent in 2017.”
The Fed could add to the loonie’s fortunes because the U.S. central bank’s expected rate hike is “well priced” into the market, said RBC’s Mr. Cole, and investors will be watching for signals on the timing of the next increase.
Thus, the Canadian dollar would rise against its counterpart should the greenback ease.
Having said that, oil prices are also at play amid a fresh look at supply that is moving crude.
The loonie, said Ms. Ozkardeskaya, could “inevitably feel the side effects.”
Awaiting the Fed
Just about everyone expects the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark rate by one-quarter of a percentage point.
Which puts the focus on what the U.S. central bank may signal about future rate hikes and the outlook for the economy.
“We suspect committee members will trim their GDP growth and inflation forecasts slightly for this year, but will stick to their judgment that the recent weakness is largely transient,” said Michael Pearce of Capital Economics.
“Against that backdrop, the ‘dot plot’ of interest rate projections may be little changed,” he added.
“Meanwhile, there is also a good chance that the Fed announces formal plans to phase out the reinvestment of maturing securities in its portfolio.”
Before the Fed decision at 2 p.m., ET, investors will be watching for the latest readings of U.S. inflation and retail sales, both for May. Analysts expect those 8:30 a.m. reports to show annual inflation of about 2 per cent, and flat retail sales.
- David Berman: Fed poised to hike rates
Stocks mixed
Global markets are mixed so far as investors await the Fed, though pushing higher in Europe, with New York expected to open stronger.
Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 01 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.7 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1 per cent.
In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were up by between 0.5 and 1 per cent by about 6:05 a.m. ET.
New York futures were also up.
Markets are waiting for what analysts call a “dovish hike” from the U.S. central bank, followed by a news conference with Fed chair Janet Yellen.
“There is also going to be great intrigue as to whether we will see any changes to the Fed projections and estimates,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.
“Interestingly, we have seen U.S. economic data take a bit of a hit recently, with inflation, GDP and the non-farm payrolls all on the slide,” he added.
“With the Trump-fuelled economic boom seemingly stuttering, it is likely we will see Janet Yellen face some tough questions should we see the Fed raises rates as expected.”
What else to watch for today
Canadians have been the target of years of endless warnings about debt and home prices.
So let’s see what today brings.
Statistics Canada releases its first-quarter report on household debt and wealth at 8:30 a.m. And all eyes will be on the key measure of debt-to-disposable-income, now (and yet again) at a record high.
“Canada’s household debt ratio likely retreated in Q1 from the record high hit in the fourth quarter,” said Benjamin Reitzes, Canadian rates and macro strategist at BMO Nesbitt Burns.
“Before getting too excited, keep in mind that the ratio is not seasonally adjusted and generally declines in the first quarter (it has fallen for seven straight Q1s),” Mr. Reitzes added.
“However, the housing market in the Golden Horseshoe was nothing short of scorching to start the year, and that could mean a smaller decline in the debt ratio than usual.”
While this debt report will be out of date because it precedes the Ontario government’s measures to cool housing markets in and around Toronto, the Teranet-National Bank home price index won’t be.
It will be released at the same time as the debt report, showing how home prices fared in May.
- U.S. dairy lobby submits NAFTA demands
- Marina Strauss: Sears raises doubts about future
In case you missed it
