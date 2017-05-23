Speculators are putting down billions in what may well be a “losing bet” against the loonie.

The net short position against the Canadian dollar has now climbed to $7.2-billion (U.S.), according to the latest numbers from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which were measured as of last Tuesday and reported late Friday.

Shorting of the loonie has been rising sharply, up from $6.3-billion a week earlier and $3.5-billion the week before that.

In contract terms, the net short rose to 98,000 from 86,200, marking the biggest bets against the currency in records dating back to 1993.

That surprised Shaun Osborne, Bank of Nova Scotia’s chief foreign exchange strategist, who believes speculators upped the ante on a “losing bet” given that they were “already effectively underwater” a week earlier.

“Oil prices firming are CAD-positive and represent a threat for CAD shorts, and more U.S. political risk could hurt the USD,” said Mr. Osborne, referring to the Canadian and American dollars by their symbols.

“Weaker stocks, on the other hand, would weigh on the CAD,” he added.

“There’s a lot of contrary influences on the CAD at the moment, but the bottom line for the CAD shorts is that the CAD is not moving the way they expected.”

Those influences include the trouble at Home Capital Group Inc. and concerns over the broader mortgage financing system in Canada, even though that situation is believed to be contained.

Investors are also worried about inflated house prices in southern Ontario, as well as rising trade tensions between Canada and the U.S., and their potential impact on the economy.

Mr. Osborne isn’t alone in thinking the speculators are wrong, particularly given the bump in the loonie last week to above 73.5 cents. It now stands at about 74 cents.

To begin with, the CFTC numbers lag, said Bipan Rai, executive director of macro strategy at CIBC World Markets, who believes that some short positions were closed ahead of Canada’s long weekend, and that the next reading will reflect that.

“There still is a sizeable bias to be short the loonie for reasons other than the current economic backdrop – which includes housing and political risks,” Mr. Rai said.

“However, once it becomes apparent that those risks are overdone, we expect the scale of short positions to be reduced dramatically.”

Not only that. Mark Chandler, head of fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Dominion Securities, has looked at past episodes and found that short positions are not “a great predictor of future performance.”

Mr. Osborne and his Scotiabank colleague, foreign exchange strategist Eric Theoret, have also looked at five previous episodes, finding the results to be mixed in the days and weeks after a sharp run-up.

“The USD does tend to weaken, supporting the validity of the contrarian view, but the performance is patchy – the sell-off in the USD can be shallow, can take time to develop and does not always produce a clean ‘flush out’ of short CAD positions,” they said in an earlier report.

This could be an interesting week for the loonie because of the Bank of Canada’s rate decision Wednesday. Oil prices, which can move commodity-linked currencies, are also at play as OPEC and other producers meet in Vienna Thursday to possibly extend a crude output-cap agreement that has helped support the market.

Bank of Canada Governor Stephen Poloz and his colleagues aren’t expected to change their benchmark rate from its current 0.5 per cent.

“The bigger issue is whether the bias will be incrementally altered,” said Derek Holt, Scotiabank’s head of capital markets economics, referring to the central bank’s stance and citing the “pile-on” of those shorting the loonie.

“This has been in anticipation of incrementally more bearish news for the economy and financial system – and the Bank of Canada’s possible response,” Mr. Holt said.

But “such expectations are likely to be disappointed,” he added, noting that Mr. Poloz has already said that Home Capital’s woes are isolated and that, at this point, economic growth is “ripping.”