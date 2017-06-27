Maybe (just maybe) market exuberance is rational this time

Briefing highlights



Not endowed with the power of reason Oxford Living Dictionaries definition of ‘irrational’



Exuberance

The question now is whether the exuberance is, as Alan Greenspan so famously put it, irrational or something with a bit more reason behind it.

This question has been dogging stock markets for some time, emerging again as observers question lofty stock valuations, though markets are down as the morning kicks off.

And, as is oft the case, these concerns come with references to Mr. Greenspan’s dot-com era warning of “irrational exuberance” when he chaired the Federal Reserve.

“While we may have seen new record highs last week for global stocks including the DAX and S&P 500, there are worrying signs that valuations continue to look a little stretched at a time when concerns are rising that we could be seeing some signs of a plateauing in global growth prospects,” said CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson.

Add to that the fact that we’re about to embark on a fresh round of quarterly corporate results, so earnings season will also be in focus.

“It looks like another good quarter is on the way, but with the market so indecisive at present a strong showing is needed more than ever,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp.

“Otherwise, that toppy valuation metric that everyone keeps talking about, and about which the market seems not to care, not a jot, could start to matter a lot.”

John Higgins, for one, believes it isn’t so irrational this time out.

“Although the U.S. S&P 500 is close to a record high, investors’ exuberance is not only less extreme, but also more rational than it was in the second half of the 1990s,” Mr. Higgins, chief markets economist at Capital Economics, said in a study of then and now.

Mr. Greenspan issued his warning in late 1996, when anything with a dot and a com behind its name was flying off the shelves.

That was about five years after a recession. So Mr. Higgins looked at where things stood after a similar time lapse – or five years after the Great One (and we’re not talking about hockey) – and at where they stand now.









“In June, 2014, five years after the end of the last recession, the S&P 500 had climbed by a similar percentage over an equivalent time frame,” Mr. Higgins said.

“In the last three years, though, the index has not risen by anywhere near as much as it did after investors ignored Greenspan.”









The big difference is that the current “surge in the valuation of the stock market” isn’t a repetition of that bubble.

“Back then, the price/12-month trailing operating earnings ratio of the S&P 500 climbed to around 30 at its peak, which was roughly double its level in 1994,” Mr. Higgins said.

“Today, by contrast, the equivalent ratio is still not far above 20.”









Today’s exuberance is “arguably more rational,” too.

“After all, the surge in the stock market’s valuation in the late 1990s was driven by a mistaken belief that a technology revolution would lead to a permanently faster rate of growth in productivity and corporate earnings,” Mr. Higgins said.

“This time around, however, the more modest increase in the stock market’s valuation has been largely driven by a secular decline in the available return from ‘risk-free’ assets. In our view, this has raised the equilibrium valuation of equities.”

EU hits Google with huge penalty

Google has been slapped with a massive, and record, penalty by the European Union.

The European Commission said today it fined Alphabet Inc.’s search giant €2.42-billion, or about $2.7-billion (U.S.), for “abusing” its dominance.









“Google has come up with many innovative products and services that have made a difference to our lives,” Margrethe Vestager, the commissioner who heads up competition policy,” said in a statement announcing the penalty.

“That’s a good thing,” she added.

“But Google’s strategy for its comparison shopping service wasn’t just about attracting customers by making its product better than those of its rivals. Instead, Google abused its market dominance as a search engine by promoting its own comparison shopping service in its search results, and demoting those of competitors.”

About that exuberance …

Global markets are mixed so far, though relatively tame.

Tokyo’s Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.2 per cent, though Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.1 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 7:50 a.m. ET.









New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was above 75.5 cents (U.S.).









