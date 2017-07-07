Measuring housing froth (where Canada doesn’t look as bad)

Briefing highlights

Other ways to measure froth

Doesn’t mean Canada’s out of the woods

Global stock markets largely down

New York futures little changed

Loonie at about 77 cents

What to expect from jobs reports



Measuring froth

The Vancouver and Toronto areas are frothy, to be sure, but there other ways to look at bubbly housing and mortgage markets, ones where Canada doesn’t look quite as bad.

A Royal Bank of Canada study puts it all in perspective.

It’s a key piece of the puzzle as observers around the world point a finger at Canada. And, for that matter, as June sales and prices flow in from Vancouver and Toronto.

The Vancouver housing market is picking itself back up after a slump sparked by a provincial tax on foreign buyers. And observers are watching to see what happens in Toronto, which is now in the early stages of a similar Ontario levy on foreign speculators.

RBC foreign-exchange strategists Adam Cole and Elsa Lignos looked at housing markets amid expectations of rising interest rates in certain countries, and whether those higher rates could be negative for certain countries and, thus, their currencies.

“Canada has one of the most overvalued property markets, but that is offset by one of the most robust mortgage market structures,” said Mr. Cole, RBC’s chief currency strategist in London, and Ms. Lignos, the bank’s global head of foreign exchange strategy.

“The countries satisfying most of our vulnerability criteria are Sweden, Norway, and Australia.”

When they say satisfy in this context, that’s not a good thing. It also doesn’t mean Canada’s off the hook, when you look at what they found.

Mr. Cole and Ms. Lignos looked first at overvaluation, in terms of the ratio of average price to average income, and then compared that ratio with its long-term average.

The ratio – or “how many years of average income it takes to buy an average house” – puts Switzerland, Sweden and Japan at the top of the list for overvaluation. Mr. Cole and Ms. Lignos noted, though, that there could be reasons for different valuations, such as supply and taxes.

When you look at that measure compared with the longer-term average, Canada is among the troubled.



“Canadian property, for example, may be ‘cheap’ [based on the chart above] but Canadian property prices are historically elevated,” the RBC strategists said.

“Japan is the opposite – expensive in outright terms but cheap compared to its own history,” they added.

“Based on [the chart below], New Zealand, Sweden, Canada and Switzerland have the clearest vulnerability to tighter policy through inflated property prices.”









Mr. Cole and Ms Lignos also looked at household debt to disposable income, which in Canada has been at or near record levels for some time and is being watched by the central bank.

We don’t make the top three, though that may still be small comfort.









“This time, Switzerland is joined by Norway and Australia at the top of the vulnerability rankings,” said Mr. Cole and Ms. Lignos.

“All three have debt/disposable income ratios around 200 per cent (double those in the U.S., euro area, and Japan). Sweden and Canada are just behind, with Sweden overtaking Canada since the introduction of negative interest rates in 2015.”

The RBC strategists also looked at debt service ratios, or the ability to juggle payments on what you’ve borrowed, and what could happen on that front as interest rates rise.

Norway and Australia top the list on the former, with Canada and Sweden next.

As for the latter, Canada fares well.









“Mortgage fixes are typically much shorter than in the U.S., but true variable rate borrowing is rare,” said Mr. Cole and Ms. Lignos.

“The same is true of Switzerland. Most vulnerable are Australia, New Zealand, Norway, Sweden, and the U.K., where borrowing is overwhelmingly short-term in nature.”

So when you wrap it all together, without including non-mortgage borrowing, which RBC couldn’t compare across countries, Canada has issues but isn’t the baddest of the bad.

“While Canada features on some criteria, the structure of its mortgage market means that interest rate hikes would take longer to feed through to the stock of existing mortgages and therefore longer to impact households’ ability to service their (mortgage) debt,” said Mr. Cole and Ms. Lignos.

Stocks largely down, loonie at 77 cents

Global markets are largely down so far, and the Canadian dollar is holding at about the 77-cent (U.S.) mark.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.3 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.5 per cent, while the Shanghai composite gained 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.4 per cent by about 5:35 a.m. ET.

New York futures were mixed, and little changed.

Playing into stock markets will be the 8:30 a.m. ET U.S. jobs report, while Canada’s employment release, at the same time, will be something for loonie watchers.

“A clear slowdown in the U.S. economic picture has put pressure on the Fed, which has so far stuck to its 2017 rate pathway as set out in the dot plot,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

“However, comparing the market expectations for U.S. rates to that of the Fed, it is clear that markets see the [U.S. central bank] as having to pull back from their current rise pathway soon enough,” he added.

“If today’s jobs number provides another weak figure, then a rate rise in September will begin to look more and more unlikely.”









The Canadian report comes in the run-up to the Bank of Canada’s meeting next week, when many observers expect it will raise its benchmark overnight rate.

“We think the BoC will be ready to hike absent a disaster number today,” said RBC’s Ms. Lignos.









What to watch for today

Statistics Canada’s June jobs report will be the last big piece of the puzzle before the central bank meets next week, when it’s expected to raise its benchmark interest rate.



While such reports are hard to forecast, economists expect to see that between 5,000 and 20,000 jobs were created last month, with unemployment steady at 6.6 per cent, or maybe even dipping a notch.

The 8:30 a.m. ET report comes just before the Bank of Bank of Canada meets next week amid mounting speculation it will boosts its overnight rate by one-quarter of a percentage point to 0.75 per cent.

“Given the huge volatility in these reports, only a completely disastrous one could impact the BoC’s July policy decision (and even then, maybe not),” said Bank of Montreal Canadian rates and macro strategist Benjamin Reitzes.

The U.S. report for June will be released at the same time, expected to show job creation of almost 180,000 and unemployment at 4.3 per cent.

