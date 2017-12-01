Merkel on the ropes: What ‘a leaderless Europe’ could mean for its fragile recovery

Briefing highlights

A ‘leaderless’ Europe

Europe appears on the cusp of a political void that could spell trouble for its fragile economic recovery.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is on the ropes, which means "a leaderless Europe" amid a host of other issues, National Bank of Canada geopolitical analyst Angelo Katsoras warns.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds a news conference after a Eastern Partnership summit at the European Council headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, Nov. 24, 2017. ERIC VIDAL/REUTERS

"Regardless of the outcome of current negotiations to form a new government, a Germany preoccupied by its increasingly fragmented political landscape has less political capital to dedicate to solving Europe's challenges," Mr. Katsoras said.

"The fact that no other EU member state can step in to fully take over Germany's traditional leadership role further complicates matters," he added in a report.

"Despite France's best efforts to claim this mantle, [President Emmanuel] Macron is dealing with the challenges of converting his economic reforms into stronger growth and is already facing a drop in popularity. Italy is struggling with an economy that has barely grown since it joined the euro zone in 1999 and Spain is more than preoccupied with Catalonia."

The euro zone economies are recovering, but at different paces, and unemployment remains high at 8.8 per cent, with more than 14 million people still looking for work.

To drive home the point, Germany boasts among the lowest of the region's jobless rates, at just 3.6 per cent.

Germany is the euro zone's strongest economy, with Ms. Merkel at the forefront, leading the charge for growth and discipline among member states. Its economy expanded by 0.8 per cent in the third quarter from the second, compared with the euro zone's 0.6 per cent.

But the latest election has left her struggling, and scrambling to put together a coalition.

"Over 20 per cent of the seats in the Bundestag, Germany's parliament, are now held by the two parties on the far right and left of the political spectrum," Mr. Katsoras said, referring to the rightist Alternative for Germany, or AFD, and the aptly-named The Left.

"Both rode a wave of public discontent over migration and/or globalization."

Mr. Katsoras has three scenarios for how it plays out: Dissolution of parliament and new elections, formation of a minority government, or another "grand coalition." The latter, with Ms. Merkel at the helm, is his bet.

"While this could stabilize Germany's political landscape over the short term, the unintended long-term consequence of this strategy could be a further increase in support for formerly marginal forces," Mr. Katsoras said.

"Whatever the outcome, Germany faces weeks, if not months, of inaction," he added.

"The acting government is unlikely to make any major policy decisions at home or the European front. As for Merkel's prospects, while she will probably lead the next government, it is increasingly likely that she will retire from the political scene within the next year or two."

The potential consequences are many.

Given that immigration was such a concern in Germany, the country will now be "even more reluctant" to financially aid other euro zone members, Mr. Katsoras said.

Added to that is the fact that Mr. Macron wants to establish a euro zone financial ministry that would help weaker states, but Germany's political turmoil is getting in the way of that.

France’s President Emmanuel Macron attends an award ceremony in the courtyard of the Invalides, in Paris, Monday, Nov. 27, 2017. THIBAULT CAMUS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

"Convincing Germany that it should be even more financially liable for the spending decisions of other countries would have been very difficult under the best of circumstances," Mr. Katsoras said.

"Under Germany's current domestic political situation, it is near impossible. The Netherlands, Finland and Austria are also strongly opposed to providing great financial support to other countries. Macron's positions have led the German press to refer to him as a ' teurer freund,' which is German for 'expensive friend.'"

There's also the threat of holding up Brexit trade negotiations.

And while the euro zone is rebounding, support for far right and left politicians is growing.

"The challenge of containing these forces would be even more difficult if Europe entered an economic downturn," Mr. Katsoras said.

Stocks mixed

Global stocks are mixed so far, down in Europe and poised to open lower in New York as we head into the final stretch of 2017.

Tokyo's Nikkei gained 0.4 per cent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng lost 0.4 per cent and the Shanghai composite inched up.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 1 per cent by about 5:30 a.m. ET.

"European markets are looking to end the week on a pessimistic tone, with the DAX and FTSE skidding lower as their respective currencies continue to punch higher," said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

"With the U.S. markets punching through 24,000, the ability to resume a bullish theme will come down to whether the Senate is able to overcome [tax reform] objections from three GOP senators, with a host of talks scheduled for this afternoon."

New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was above 77.5 cents (U.S.).

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada releases what will be a widely watched report on third-quarter economic growth, which economists believe was somewhere around an annual rate of 1.6 per cent.

That would mark a substantially slower pace than we've seen of late, but one that's expected.

"The Canadian economy cooled sharply in Q3 after a torrid four-quarter run where growth averaged 3.7 per cent, the strongest since 2006," said Benjamin Reitzes, Bank of Montreal's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"Consumer spending decelerated, as retail sales volumes fell 1.4 per cent annualized, though spending on services should keep consumption positive," he added.

"Business investment is expected to advance modestly, while housing should benefit from rising housing starts with lower home sales limiting the increase. We also look for government to contribute to growth, consistent with the pipeline of stimulus that should be under way. Net exports are expected to be a big negative."

At the same time, the federal statistics agency reports on how Canada's jobs market fared in November.

As always, projections vary, but economists expect job creation of up to 15,000 in November, with unemployment holding at 6.3 per cent or possibly dipping to 6.2 per cent.

"October saw a nice pop in employment, and there's no reason to assume the good times will end in November," said CIBC economist Nick Exarhos.

"The full-time/part-time split has been heavily skewed towards the former over the past two releases, something that has the potential to reverse in what are typically very volatile details in the [labour force survey]," he added.

"That could take some shine off the headline gain, although a drop in the unemployment rate to 6.2 per cent will be a sign that we continue to make progress toward a tighter labour market."

There are also manufacturing purchasing managers index readings from around the world, which will tell us more about the global economy.

