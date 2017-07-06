Odds of living the ‘American Dream’ are almost double … in Canada

Briefing highlights



Canadian Dream

Actually living the American Dream appears to be far easier in Canada than in America.



On this week of annual celebrations in both countries, I dug out a study from a few months ago that looks at income mobility across the United States and, among other things, compares it to Canada.

What the study published by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found is that our next-door neighbours (and, in many cases, relatives) have a much harder time striving for that well-known goal than we do.

In fact, author Raj Chetty of Stanford University said in the report: “Your chances of achieving the ‘American Dream’ are almost two times higher if you’re growing up in Canada relative to the United States.”

Defining that Dream is, of course, difficult. It’s a “complicated concept” that the economics professor measures this way: “The probability that a child born to parents in the bottom fifth of the income distribution makes the leap all the way to the top fifth.”

While American kids born to parents in the bottom fifth have a 7.5-per-cent chance of reaching the top, the probability in Canada is 13.5 per cent, he wrote in the Fed article.

It’s 9 per cent in Britain and 11.7 per cent in Denmark, added Mr. Chetty, who, with his colleagues, has studied upward mobility across the United States.

Make no mistake: Income inequality is a big issue in Canada as well. And the Stanford professor has an interesting way of looking at that:

“When some people initially see these numbers, they sometimes react by saying, ‘Even in Canada, which has the highest rates of upward mobility, the rate of success doesn’t look all that high. You only have a 13.5-per-cent chance of reaching the top if you start out at the bottom.’”

Yes, but “it is important to remember that, unfortunately, no matter what you do, you can’t have more than 20 per cent of people in the top 20 per cent,” Mr. Chetty noted.

“As such, these differences are actually quite large.”

The world seems to be at loggerheads Chris Beauchamp Stocks mixed

Global markets are mixed so far amid global developments. “Geopolitical tensions, oil volatility and Brexit negotiations are all conspiring to keep markets on the back foot this morning,” said IG chief market analyst Chris Beauchamp. “The G20 meeting and Donald Trump’s visit to Poland flag up the many problems besetting global leaders, from Russia via Saudi Arabia/Qatar, Syria and finally on to North Korea,” he added. “The world seems to be at loggerheads, and this flow of negativity means that bullish sentiment is being held firmly in check.” Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng 0.2 per cent, though the Shanghai composite gained 0.2 per cent. In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up marginally by about 4:50 a.m. ET, while Germany’s DAX was down slightly and the Paris CAC 40 was down 0.3 per cent. Playing into the markets are the minutes from the last meeting of the Federal Open Market Committee, the central bank’s policy-setting group, which were released Wednesday afternoon.



New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was comfortably above 77 cents (U.S.).



