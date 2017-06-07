The OECD is pressing Canada to go beyond the many measures already taken to cool overheated housing markets.

It also warned that Ontario’s recent rent control expansion threatens to dampen rental options, hurting poor and young people.

The call for further housing measures by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, part of a global economic outlook released Wednesday, comes on the heels of a similar recommendation from the International Monetary Fund last week.

It also follows a downgrade of Canada’s major bank by Moody’s Investor Service, which, like other observers, cited record consumer debt levels and inflated home prices.

Concerns focus on Vancouver and Toronto, despite moves taken by the B.C. and Ontario governments and at the federal level to tame those markets.

“Raising interest rates will reduce overheating in housing markets, which poses economic and financial stability risks and has made housing increasingly unaffordable, especially in Toronto and Vancouver,” the OECD said, projecting that the Bank of Canada will move on rates later this year and that home price growth in those two cities will slow.

Still, the group added, “greater use should be made of macroprudential policies, particularly tools such as debt-to-income constraints under which a national rule is more restrictive in regions where house prices are inflated relative to fundamentals.”

It cited the measures already taken by B.C. and Ontario, notably the tax on foreign buyers of Vancouver-area properties and a similar levy on speculative purchases aimed at cooling down markets in and around Toronto.

“Some short-term reprieve in house price growth is likely, but speculation-fueled price increases may resume and the expansion of rent control risks discouraging the supply of new rental housing,” the OECD said of the Ontario measures.

“Low rental supply would hamper labour mobility – particularly for the poor and the young – which will make adjustment to globalization more costly and prolonged.”

The OECD is not alone in suggesting Ontario’s move to hose down Toronto may amount to little more than instant gratification.

True, Toronto home sales tumbled in May and prices eased as listings surged, as The Globe and Mail’s Janet McFarland reported this week, but some analysts suggest the impact may be temporary.

That certainly appears to be the case in Vancouver, which is rebounding from its short slump.

“Overheating concerns in Vancouver are about to enter the housing conversation again,” warned Royal Bank of Canada senior economist Robert Hogue.

Not only that, some economists believe the Bank of Canada won’t start raising rates until 2018, rather than this year, as the OECD forecast.

Still, other observers are more hopeful that the cooling in the Greater Toronto Area may have more staying power than the easing in the Greater Vancouver Area.

“While early yet, a key difference between current patterns in the GTA and last year’s GVA experience is the jump in resale supply in the former market,” Toronto-Dominion Bank economists Michael Dolega and Diana Petramala said in a report Tuesday.

“While most measures still point to balanced market conditions in the Toronto region as of May, the additional supply on the market is likely to contribute to a slowdown in home price growth going forward,” they added.

“As such, the deceleration in home price growth is likely to be more broad in the GTA than has been the case in the GVA.”

They also projected a 40-basis-point rise in the yield on the five-year government bond later this year, which would lead mortgage rates higher.

Despite all of this, though, Mr. Dolega and Ms. Petramala still projected that home sales in Toronto will hold above their five-year average, while average prices ease only modestly.

“The corollary is that a significant degree of overvaluation in the GTA market is likely to persist over the medium term.”