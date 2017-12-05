Stephen Poloz gets what he wants after ‘horror story’ but it won’t change his mind today

Briefing highlights

What to expect from the Bank of Canada

Global markets in sour mood

New York poised to open lower

Canadian dollar at about 79 cents

Laurentian finds mortgage ‘misrepresentations’

Hudson’s Bay posts wider-than-forecast loss

What is the BoC waiting for? Dana M. Peterson, Citigroup

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz speaks at a news conference after release of the financial system review in Ottawa, Nov. 28, 2017 JUSTIN TANG/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Stephen Poloz is finally getting some of what he wants.

But it won't change the minds of the Bank of Canada Governor and his colleagues today.

The central bank is widely expected to hold its benchmark overnight rate steady at 1 per cent, following its two earlier hikes this year and then its switch to wait-and-see mode last time out.

Story continues below advertisement

Among other things, the Bank of Canada wants to see the impact of those two earlier increases, along with developments at the NAFTA bargaining table.

But Mr. Poloz is seeing action on at least two fronts: Trade and consumer debt. And while the latest readings are fairly short-term, and you can't take such measures as gospel going forward, at least it's action.

On Tuesday, for example, Statistics Canada reported that the country's trade deficit narrowed sharply in October, with exports rebounding after four lame months, as the central bank wants. It was still a deficit, of $1.5-billion, but that was down from September's $3.5-billion and was driven by a 2.7-per-cent gain in exports.

"It was a horror story for real Canadian exports in the third quarter, a major reason why growth for that trimester was half of Q2's pace," said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World Markets.

"But the October reading on trade gives us reason to hope for an acceleration in the last quarter of the year."

Having said that, the Bank of Canada was already projecting an economic pick-up in the fourth quarter, and "estimates were already baking in some stronger figures from manufacturing and two-way trade," Mr. Exarhos added.

"As a result, even if the numbers nudge up our tracking estimate for October monthly GDP, it's not yet enough to decisively change our outlook on the timing of the next Bank of Canada rate hike."

Story continues below advertisement

Which won't be today, but could be soon, nonetheless, some observers believe.

"This [trade] report, combined with last week's stellar employment report, will be looked favourably upon by the data-dependent Bank of Canada," said Toronto-Dominion Bank economist Dina Ignjatovic.

"With most areas of the economy evolving as expected by the bank, higher interest rates are not far off."

The other biggie is household debt, where Canada ranks among the world leaders.

It's elevated - Canadians owe $1.68 for every dollar of disposable income - but policy makers and the commercial bank regulator have taken steps to cool the housing and mortgage markets. And Mr. Poloz sees some progress.

"Household indebtedness continues to be the most important vulnerability for the financial system, especially given the large share of debt held by highly indebted households," the central bank said in its latest review.

Story continues below advertisement

"Policy changes to housing finance, higher interest rates and growth in household income should continue to mitigate this vulnerability over time. The pace and degree of these developments are, however, uncertain.

The Bank for International Settlements, which is made up of the world's central banks, is also seeing progress, though being out of the woods would be quite a stretch.

In its latest report this weekend, the BIS noted that a key early-warning signal for financial crises eased in the second quarter, though banking strains are still a risk.

It's known as the credit-to-GDP gap, which looks at the ratio of debt to gross domestic product, compared with its long-term showing. Canada dipped below the threshold of 10 in the second quarter, to 9.4, which means the country is now 9.4 percentage points above that longer average.

So, as Citigroup economist Dana M. Peterson put it in a report this week, "what is the BoC waiting for?"

"The bank should have plenty to like about current economic conditions and prospects for both the global and domestic economies," Ms. Peterson said, though it's probably "most perturbed by weak inflation, persistent household imbalances related to debt and housing, and highly indebted consumers becoming squeezed by rising interest rates."

Which makes this morning's policy decision key for markets going forward. Not the do-nothing stance, but the language.

"The more interesting aspects will be the BoC's assessment of current economic conditions and, importantly, what it is waiting to see in order to feel confident about raising interest rates further," Ms. Peterson said.

The Fitch Ratings agency, in turn, said it expects the Bank of Canada to "tread cautiously" before raising rates again.

"Inflation is well anchored, and both core and headline measures are around 1.5 per cent, stubbornly below the 2-per-cent midpoint of the target inflation range," Fitch said Tuesday.

"Unit labour costs are falling, particularly in the resource sector, with Canada experiencing its own version of a phenomenon seen elsewhere: a tightening labour market accompanied by low wage growth. The bank also believes that potential growth has risen slightly following higher-than-expected investment. We expect it to wait until 2018 before raising rates again."

Read more

Investors sour

Investors are largely in a downbeat mood so far.

Tokyo's Nikkei slumped 2 per cent, Hong Kong's Hang Seng 2 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent.

"Sentiment continues to sour this week in equity markets," said Jasper Lawler, London Capital Group's head of research.

"European stocks have opened lower following another late sell-off in the U.S. and some big declines in Asia."

In Europe, London's FTSE 100 was up 0.2 per cent by about 8:05 a.m. ET, with Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 down by between 0.5 and 0.9 per cent.

New York futures were also down, and the Canadian dollar was at about 79 cents (U.S.).

As other observers have done, CMC Markets chief analyst Michael Hewson raised the question this morning of whether the stock rally is "getting tired."

"As we come to the end of 2017, the same investor concerns that had been prevalent at the end of 2016 have continued to be prevalent, especially as the Trump scorecard from the beginning of the year still remains unmarked," Mr. Hewson said.

"No fiscal boost, no changes to bank regulation and no changes thus far in the tax code, which makes zero out of three, one year into his presidency. As report cards go it's bottom of the class stuff."

Currency markets will, of course, be watching for hints from the Bank of Canada statement as to when it may move again, which could affect the loonie today.

Read more

More news



Streetwise

Insight

Inside the Market