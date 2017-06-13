Some of us may have to crack open the history books for this forecast from Société Générale:

“The third big U.S. dollar rally of the post-Bretton Woods era has stalled. At current levels, it’s significantly overvalued, and a shift in the relative momentum of economic growth and monetary policy from the U.S. to Europe suggests that new highs are unlikely.”

That call from Kit Juckes, chief foreign exchange strategist at Société Générale, is among the projections in a lengthy outlook for how world currencies will fare in the second half of the year.

Declaring that “the dollar’s descent has begun,” Société Générale also suggested that “the way down will be anything but straight.”

Dollar bears may suffer some indigestion on the way down as the Federal Reserve tightens policy slowly.

And the “clearest winner” will probably be the euro because the European Central Bank under chief Mario Draghi can’t return to normal policy and still expect the currency to hold at current levels, Mr. Juckes said.

“We’re torn between an image of the dollar heading downhill and one of the euro rising out of the depths,” the Société Générale report said.

“But let’s face it, the U.S. authorities never wanted a strong dollar any more than Mario Draghi wants a strong euro.”

(The Bank of Canada doesn’t want a strong loonie, either, though the currency is rallying in the wake of a more upbeat outlook Monday from senior deputy governor Carolyn Wilkins.)

Mr. Juckes believes economic growth in the U.S. is going to slow over the next several years, that President Donald Trump’s honeymoon is over, that his current account deficit is on the rise, and that higher interest rates in other countries will mean a competition for foreign money.

“At best, the dollar will bump around without falling significantly, but that’s not really what happens in the [foreign exchange] market – after the two previous significant peaks, it fell pretty sharply, by 15 per cent in real terms in the year after the 1985 peak and nearly 5 per cent after the 2002 peak,” he said.

“If we use the simplest valuation method, purchasing power parity (PPP), the dollar is 30 per cent overvalued on average against the currencies of five geographies that make up 70 per cent of U.S. trade (China, the eurozone, Canada, Mexico and Japan),” Mr. Juckes added.

“The yuan and peso account for most of the dollar’s overvaluation, which tells us something about the limited usefulness of emerging market PPPs, but it is overvalued against all five on pretty much any metric, and that certainly plays its part in U.S. policy and therefore in capping the dollar.”

Which brings us to the Canadian dollar, which Société Générale and others see gaining ground.

Which brings us to the Canadian dollar, which Société Générale and others saw gaining ground even before Monday.

These forecasts, made over the past several days, came before Ms. Wilkins sent the loonie surging as markets speculated on the timing of a Bank of Canada rate hike. Which may well have observers recalculating their projections.

“Given that the strong economic performance of late has been characterized by a more favourable composition across regions and sectors, it has prompted the most hawkish signal that we have seen from the BoC in some time,” Elsa Lignos, Royal Bank of Canada’s global head of foreign exchange strategy, said today.

Société Générale’s recent outlook puts the loonie at just above 74.5 cents by September, 75.8 cents by the end of the year, almost 77 cents by next March, and 78 cents by mid-2018.

Despite economic uncertainties, the loonie still has some things going for it, said Société Générale’s Alvin Tan.

“The first is that crude oil prices are expected to rise moderately in the coming months from the OPEC output cut,” Mr. Tan said.

“Given the tight link between the CAD exchange rate and oil prices, such a development would be positive for the loonie,” he added, referring to the currency by its symbol.

“The second is that the trade-weighted U.S. dollar has peaked in our view.”

JPMorgan Chase has different forecasts, though, like Société Générale, sees the loonie perking. It suggests a loonie at 72.5 cents by September, 73 cents by the end of 2017, 73.5 cents by March, and just above 74.5 cents midway through next year.

The latest outlook from CIBC World Markets runs through to the end of next year, looking for 75 cents by mid- and late-2018.

Then there’s Royal Bank of Canada, which has a weaker projection to start with: Just shy of 72 cents in the third quarter, and below 71.5 cents in the fourth.

That’s when the bloodletting stops, RBC beleives, expecting the currency to pick up to 72.5 cents early next year, about 74 cents by the third quarter of 2018, and above 75 cents to close out the year.