Speculators are cheering on the euro as they continue to bet heavily against the loonie.

True, short covering is behind the spike in the net long position for the euro, as reported by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

But that position is still the highest in years, while shorting of the Canadian dollar is near record levels.

The net short position against the loonie dipped marginally to just shy of $7.3-billion (U.S.), according to the latest CFTC numbers, reported late Friday and measured as of last Tuesday.

In terms of contracts, the number inched down to 98,000 from a record 99,000, still elevated even in the face of forecasts suggesting that the currency, now at about 74 cents, is poised to gain.

“Details highlight a continued reduction in risk to both sides,” said Bank of Nova Scotia foreign exchange strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret, noting that, on the long side, contracts have dropped for four weeks in a row while shorts covered over the past couple of weeks.

“The adjustments hint to near-term uncertainty with regards to the path for CAD,” they added in a report on the CFTC numbers, referring to the Canadian dollar by its symbol.

The euro’s net long position, on the other hand, climbed by 8,000 to 73,000 to mark the highest since mid-2011.

In dollar terms, the net long rose by more than $1-billion to $10.2-billion.

“Short covering remains the dominant driver (six consecutive weeks) in delivering an improvement in the net,” said Mr. Osborne and Mr. Theoret.

The euro’s comeback could get a boost Thursday, when the European Central Bank meets and possibly upgrades its view of the economy. It may also point to the winding down of stimulus program.

The ECB meeting “represents an important landmark in the euro’s rehabilitation as it is widely expected that the ECB will drop its easing bias and so signal the slow end of unconventional easing that has proved so toxic for the currency” said Paul Meggyesi of JPMorgan Chase.

“While a change in bias is fully priced and won’t necessarily spark major gains in the euro, it should nevertheless serve to validate the shifting policy narrative around the euro and so prevent any major backsliding in the currency.”

At the same time, analysts also believe the Canadian dollar has just about found its bottom, and could pick up amid a stronger economy and more stability in the oil market, among other things.

“The baseline for thinking about relative value trades is to buy currencies that are both cheap and have momentum versus ones that are rich and are retreating,” said Mark McCormick, North American chief of foreign exchange strategy at TD Securities.

“We note the USD profile probably helps to explain some of the recent weakness,” he added.

“It is also the most expensive. Notably, CAD and [the yen] both fare well on our measures of growth and value. Indeed, CAD scores well on both measures, increasing our confidence in our call for a push back to 1.32.”

Looked at the other way, he means a loonie at almost 76 cents.