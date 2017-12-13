Things that go slump in the night: What keeps the Bank of Canada governor awake

Briefing highlights

Tossing and turning

The exceptionally low level of core inflation may not keep most of us awake, but it may well be one of the things that go bump in the night for the governor of the Bank of Canada.

(Or slump, as the case may be.)

So, too, might be lack of any bounce in Canadian exports, the lingering uncertainty over NAFTA, and the swollen levels of debt of households across the country.

So many issues, in fact, that it wouldn't be surprising if Stephen Poloz has ongoing insomnia.

Mr. Poloz will shed light on such issues in a midday speech in Toronto, the topic being "issues keeping the governor awake at night."

Which we take to mean the nightmares, rather than those dreams that make you want to stay asleep.

Bank of Canada governor Stephen Poloz SEAN KILPATRICK/THE CANADIAN PRESS

Markets will be watching Mr. Poloz closely because, among other things, it's an opportunity for the central bank chief to expand on last week's decision and policy statement, which signalled ongoing caution and a pause after rate hikes earlier this year. It will be a look at some key issues as markets prepare for next year.

"The BoC already took a pause to reflect on the weak inflation outlook after hiking in back-to-back policy decisions last summer, said Laurentian Bank chief economist Sébastien Lavoie.

"Some of the 'issues keeping the governor awake at night' could be resolved in 2018. Yet others could come up, as well. This makes it a challenging time to make monetary policy decisions for the economic well-being of Canadians."

Here's what Mr. Lavoie and Bank of Montreal chief economist Douglas Porter believe are the issues keeping Mr. Poloz tossing and turning:

Exports

Mr. Lavoie: "For one thing, would he need to, the current murky trade outlook is currently preventing Governor Poloz from expressing a stronger preference for higher interest rates."

Mr. Porter: "Where is growth going to come from in Canada over the next few years? With the consumer all but topped out, the big hope is for exports. But exports have struggled to gain any traction in recent years (even with a strong global economy and a competitive Canadian dollar)."

Inflation

Mr. Lavoie: "For a central banker pursuing a 2-per-cent inflation target, one of these issues in our view is the low inflation environment still in place despite the accelerating, and synchronized, global economic cycle. The Canadian economic recovery has been very strong this year. Yet, core inflation figures registered in recent months are the same as a year ago."

Mr. Porter: "He may be concerned about the persistence of very low core inflation this deep into an economic cycle."

Mr. Lavoie: "Another issue is the absence of a broad-based improvement in labour market conditions, which, in turn, is restraining inflationary pressures. Granted, full-time employment is booming (up 3 per cent year over year), the unemployment rate plunged to a 10-year low (5.9 per cent in November) and the hourly wage of employees has been accelerating (2.7 per cent year over year in November). However, the total number of hours worked by Canadians only increased by 1 per cent year over year, unit labour costs are up only 1 per cent, and long-term unemployment remains high (about 20 per cent of the total unemployed)."

Household debt

Okay, this one may in fact be keeping many of us up at night. And, we'll learn more about the inflated level today in a quarterly report from Statistics Canada that's expected to show the ratio of debt to disposable income pushing the 170-per-cent mark.

This one's been going on for a while, and was an issue for Mr. Poloz's predecessor, Mark Carney, and various governments through the years.

Mr. Porter: "There's the ever-present concern over high household debt, and how that may complicate efforts by the bank to eventually bring rates back to neutral."

Consumer debts and inflated housing markets go hand in hand, of course, and the federal and provincial governments, along with the commercial bank regulator, have moved to bring things into line.

Mr. Lavoie: "The trouble resulting from lower interest rates is high indebtedness and inflated asset prices, particularly in the housing sector … [Various] targeted measures imply that next year, the BoC can focus on the inflation dynamics within the borader economic cycle - rather than on removing monetary stimulus to prevent excessive financial leverage."

NAFTA

Given President Donald Trump's love of pre-dawn tweets, and the fact that Mr. Poloz may be up at that hour, anyway, it should come as no surprise that the U.S. administration's repeated threats to kill the North American free-trade agreement are weighing on the Bank of Canada governor's mind.

Mr. Porter: "And if the export backdrop already wasn't difficult enough … there's the uncertainty over NAFTA."

Mr. Lavoie: "NAFTA termination still remains a non-neglible possibility … Under such a potential scenario, the course of adjustment for the Canadian export sector could depend, among other things, on the BoC's monetary response, the federal government's fiscal policies and the magnitude of the [Canadian dollar] depreciation."

Hockey?

Mr. Porter: "And, finally, he must be getting concerned about the deepening struggles of the Ottawa Senators."

Stocks mixed

Major exchanges are largely down so far, though New York appears poised for a stronger open.

"Equity markets are mildly in the red this morning after the Federal Reserve raised interest rates [Wednesday], but they weren't overly hawkish in their outlook," said CMC Markets analyst David Madden. "This has led to traders being subdued this morning."

Tokyo's Nikkei and the Shanghai composite each lost 0.3 per cent, and Hong Kong's Hang Seng 0.2 per cent.

In Europe, London's FTSE 100, Germany's DAX and the Paris CAC 40 were down by between 0.2 and 0.6 per cent by about 5:45 a.m. ET.

New York futures were up, though, while the Canadian dollar was just below 78 cents (U.S.).

"As the Fed's rate-hiking cycle trundles on, rather than breathing life into the Treasury market, it seems to be forcing 10-year yields into an ever-tighter range," noted Kit Juckes of Société Générale.

"The economy's growing steadily, inflationary pressures are modest, and in an age where the term premium has been hugely reduced, the level of 10s pretty accurately reflects the market's guess of where Fed funds might peak."

What to watch for today

Statistics Canada gets us started (at a less ungodly hour) with one of Mr. Poloz's issues, a look at household debt and net worth.

Economists expect this quarterly report to show that the key measure of credit burden, the ratio of debt to disposable income, is pushing close to 170 per cent from where it stood at the last reading, which was just shy of 168 per cent.

That means we owe $1.68 for every dollar of disposable income.

"Canada's household debt ratio likely hit another record high in Q3 as debt growth continued apace, while income growth couldn't quite keep up," said Benjamin Reitzes, BMO's Canadian rates and macro strategist.

"With the new OSFI rules set to take effect on Jan. 1, 2018, activity could pick up in Q4 in an effort to get ahead of the change," he added.

"That suggests we'll see yet another record high debt ratio in Q4, before we potentially get some flattening or a drop at least in the early part of 2018. Seasonally, debt ratios have risen in every Q3 since 1990 (an average of 1.2 percentage points), so an increase should not be a surprise."

Along with debt to income, Royal Bank of Canada also projects that "moderate gains" in assets and net worth left the debt-to-assets and debt-to-net worth ratios close to their second-quarter levels of 16.5 and 19.8 per cent, respectively.

This report will be followed by the latest sales and price data from the Canadian Real Estate Association, along with an updated forecast.

BMO expects that report to show existing home sales rose 2 per cent in November from a year earlier, with average prices up 5 per cent and the MLS price index, which is seen as a better measure, up 9.5 per cent.

"Existing home sales likely rose in November, breaking a seven-month losing streak," Mr. Reitzes said.

"A big improvement in Toronto provided a lift, with sales down about 13 per cent, a significant move from the 35-per-cent average decline over the past five months," he added in a forecast on Thursday's numbers.

"The mix of activity has changed from the booming sales seen earlier this year, with condos now driving the gains instead of single-family homes. A similar dynamic is playing out in Vancouver, where sales continue to bounce back, rising more than 20 per cent year over year, while Fraser Valley activity surged nearly 40 per cent."

Ottawa, Montreal and Prairie regions are also picking up, Mr. Reitzes said, adding there could be a stronger-than-normal pace in what is traditionally a soft December as buyers scramble to beat new Jan. 1 mortgage rules from the bank regulator.

Also on tap today are decisions from the Bank of England and the European Central Bank, and both are expected to hold steady.

And finally, a handful of quarterly results: Adobe Systems, Oracle Corp. and Transcontinental Inc.