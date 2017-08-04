U.S. dollar is broken, so Canadian dollar may win ‘just by default’

Briefing highlights

Hobbled

America’s currency is as hobbled as its leadership, a global game-changer that may also see the loonie “winning just by default.”

“We think the USD slide is starting to look somewhat stretched from a short-term point of view but we think the broader turn lower over the past few months supports the notion that the longer-term secular trend in the USD risks losing more ground in the medium to longer run,” said Shaun Osborne, Bank of Nova Scotia’s chief foreign exchange strategist, referring to the currency by its symbol.

The weakness in the U.S. dollar is at least partly driven by Washington politics, notably President Donald Trump’s inability to push through economic and fiscal plans. Because from an economic standpoint, there’s little standing in the way of the greenback.

“It is evident that the most recent slide in the USD has neither reflected relatively weaker economic data (more positive U.S. data surprises have run ahead of those from the euro zone and Japan in the past few weeks) nor any major deterioration in short-, medium- or longer-run interest rate differentials, even with U.S. yields stuck in a narrow range as markets remain unconvinced that the [Federal Reserve] will be a able to deliver on a third rate tightening this year,” Mr. Osborne said in the Scotiabank’s latest outlook.

“If anything, yield spreads are at very supportive nominal levels for the USD against most major currencies,” he added.

“Absent any evident fundamental driver of USD weakness, we continue to feel that some of the dollar’s decline can be ascribed to the unsettled domestic political backdrop in the U.S. and President Trump’s inability to advance his policy agenda. This is persuading investors to look elsewhere for less risk and higher returns.”

David Rosenberg, chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates, compared to the Trump era to that of Jimmy Carter, who “showed no ability to govern effectively at the national level over his four years in power,” which meant nothing was accomplished.

“The Carter era was not exactly bullish for the U.S. dollar, and the early days here of the Trump era are painting a comparable picture for the greenback, which already is down 10 per cent on a trade-weighted basis since Inauguration Day,” Mr. Rosenberg said in a recent report.

The greenback has been hurt for some time as President Trump’s troubles show little sign of easing. Just yesterday, for example, reports said special counsel Robert Mueller reportedly convened a grand jury probe into the accusations of Russian meddling in the election, which weighed on the currency.

To be sure, there’s far more than a weak U.S. dollar driving the Canadian currency, including a strong economy and a shift by the Bank of Canada, which raised its benchmark overnight rate by one-quarter of a percentage point, to 0.75 per cent, in mid-July.

Observers believe it will raise rates again, all of which helps boost the loonie.

“The CAD has been on a tear since the USD peaked around 1.38 in May,” said Scotiabank’s Mr. Osborne, referring to the loonie by its symbol and the point at which it tumbled to as low as about 72.5 cents (U.S.).

“The run of CAD-positive news has propelled the currency sharply - and broadly - higher,” he added.

“Oil prices have firmed, Canadian economic data have been supportive, with economic reports generally running strongly ahead of expectations, and yields have risen to reflect the BoC’s recently unveiled hawkishness.”

Scotiabank expects the loonie to hold its recent range and to trade between 77 cents and 80 cents through to the end of 2018.

“We remain generally constructive on the outlook for the CAD but we feel that the CAD’s rally may reverse modestly in the near term with a lot of good news factored into the exchange rate at this point,” Mr. Osborne said.

The loonie is just above 79.5 cents this morning in the run-up to jobs reports in Canada and the U.S. that could move currency markets.

Yes, it’s another Friday of duelling jobs reports in Canada and the U.S.

Canadian reports are always a crap shoot, but economists expect Statistics Canada to say unemployment held steady at 6.5 per cent, with between 8,500 and 19,000 jobs created in July.

“Employment growth will slow in the back half of the year as the economy chews through remaining slack, and available workers,” said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World Markets.

“But the slowing in jobs should be offset by what will be stronger wage gains, bolstering Canadian incomes.”

In the U.S., analysts expect to see 180,000 jobs created in July, and unemployment easing further to 4.3 per cent.

Global markets are mixed, and tame, in advance of the U.S. jobs report at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Tokyo’s Nikkei lost 0.4 per cent, and the Shanghai composite 0.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng gained 0.1 per cent.

In Europe, London’s FTSE 100 was up marginally by about 6:05 a.m. ET, with Germany’s DAX and the Paris CAC 40 up by better than 0.1 per cent.

“Today’s U.S. jobs report represents a key determinant of Fed policy for the fourth quarter, with markets expecting to see rates raised one more time this year,” said IG market analyst Joshua Mahony.

