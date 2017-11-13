What companies, unions should know about Quebec ruling on management rights

Briefing highlights

The reasoning in this case appears to be contrary to the usual principles of labour relations Mikaël Maher, Fasken Martineau

A note from Fasken Martineau for management and labour alike: "The principle of residual managerial rights appears to be eroding."

Fasken's Mikaël Maher was commenting on a Superior Court of Quebec decision upholding an arbitrator's ruling that, in fact, a company couldn't just do what it did in the face of financial troubles because such management rights weren't enshrined in the labour contract.

As Mr. Maher noted, the arbitration ruling flies in the face of something that's "well established and acknowledged in labour relations: In the absence of a specific provision in a collective agreement imposing an obligation on the employer, the employer retains managerial rights."

Particularly in cases of organizing work, such as cutting hours.

The case in question involved Quebec's Tshiuetin Rail Transportation Inc., which temporarily in late 2015 cut the hours of full-time workers, members of the United Steelworkers of America, to 35 a week from 40.

"The collective agreement applicable to the employees affected by this decision contained a clause stating, in no uncertain terms, that the collective agreement included all limitations to the employer's management rights," said Mr. Maher, who's part of Fasken's labour, employment and human rights law group.

"Furthermore, the same collective agreement did not contain a specific provision restricting the employer's right to temporarily reduce its employees' hours of work," he added in a research report from the law firm.

"The union nonetheless challenged this temporary reduction of its members' hours of work by filing both individual and collective grievances, and prevailed."

The Steelworkers maintained that Tshiuetin breached the labour pact by basically shifting full-time workers to part-time, cutting their pay in the process.

The company said it had the right to do that because such management rights were unhindered under the contract.

But there's another way of looking at that, and the arbitrator did just that..

"He concluded that by reducing their hours of work from 40 to 35 hours a week, the employer effectively changed the employees' status and remuneration, and did so in violation of the collective agreement since it did not contain any clause that authorized the employer to do so."

The court follow-up is a few months old now, but Mr. Maher took a fresh look at it, citing the fact that the court agreed that the contract didn't specifically give the company the right to do what it did.

This could now be an important point, certainly for lawyers on the management side of the bargaining table, and no doubt for those on the labour side, as well.

"The decisions in this case can be seen as a warning sign for some employers when they are negotiating and drafting their collective agreements," Mr. Maher said.

"Indeed, in our view, the reasoning in this case appears to be contrary to the usual principles of labour relations, because the question was not whether the collective agreement restricted the employer's managerial rights regarding hours of work, but rather whether the collective agreement contained a clause that specifically allowed the employer to do so."

Mr. Maher advised companies to take heed of how labour pacts can be interpreted.

"Therefore, when drafting collective agreements, it is important to anticipate situations of financial hardship, which may arise in an unpredictable manner, and specifically provide that certain working conditions such as a number of hours of work per day and per week, for example, are not guaranteed and may change in such circumstances."

Factory sales up

Canada's manufacturers scored an up month in September, with sales rising 0.5 per cent on stronger energy sales.

Having said that, sales rose in just seven of 21 industries, representing only about 29 per cent of the sector, Statistics Canada said today.

Inventory levels fell for the fourth straight month, by 0.7 per cent, while the inventory-to-sales ration dipped to 1.36.

Unfilled orders fell 1.1 per cent, and new orders by 1.7 per cent.

"Today's results were better than we were expecting, but the narrow scope of the increase and the still troubling trend in export volumes continues to point to reasons for concern ahead," said Nick Exarhos of CIBC World Markets.







