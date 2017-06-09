David Rosenberg believes the “jokers” shorting the loonie are in for a shock.

Like other observers, the chief economist at Gluskin Sheff + Associates has raised his eyebrows at the record levels of shorting of the Canadian dollar by speculators.

And he has spent two days in a row now warning in his research notes to clients that watching those speculators scramble for shelter “is going to make for very fascinating sport indeed.”

Mr. Rosenberg was referring to the latest numbers from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, which showed net short bets against the loonie at $7.3-billion (U.S.).

In contract terms, the net short numbered more than 98,000 last week, down marginally from the record of a week earlier. Both the gross shorts and the gross longs declined but the net showing hardly changed.

Those numbers were released a week ago, and measured as of a few days earlier.

Currency analysts have been saying the speculators will have to cover because they were underwater as the loonie gained in value.

We’ll learn later today, when the CFTC releases its weekly report, whether the needle has moved much further.

There has been pessimism surrounding the currency, largely of late related to concerns over housing and mortgage financing in Canada, which added to earlier worries over the trade tensions between Canada and the United States.

But the Bank of Canada is sounding a happier note these days, changing its tone somewhat where the broader economy is concerned, as The Globe and Mail’s David Parkinson reports.

“Nothing out there has anything remotely close to such a universally bearish view as this one-sided negative bet on the loonie,” Mr. Rosenberg said of the speculators, adding that “a whole lot of negative news and then some” is already priced into the currency.

Mr. Rosenberg’s models, which takes in oil prices, among other things, would peg the Canadian dollar at 75 cents, compared to a recent level above 74 cents, which means there’s “more than a half-penny upside.” It’s at just about 74 cents now.

And just wait until the Bank of Canada begins to move on interest rates.

Other analysts, too, predict better times ahead for the loonie.

Which brings us to my favourite part:

“These same jokers that were net long the loonie to the tune of over 60,000 contracts when the Canadian dollar was last at parity with the greenback in the opening months of 2013 are now net short to an absolutely incredible degree,” Mr. Rosenberg said.

“Imagine if these speculators, with an unprecedented one-sided view, are as spectacularly wrong today as they were back then?”