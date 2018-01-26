Top U.S. trade agency dismisses Bombardier duties

America's top trade agency has dismissed the need for punishing duties of nearly 300 per cent on imports of Bombardier Inc.'s C Series airliners into the United States – a surprise vindication for the Canadian plane maker as attention shifts to its plans to build the marquée aircraft in Alabama.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), a quasi-judicial federal agency that directs action by the United States against unfair trade practices, ruled Friday that U.S. giant Boeing Co. and the wider American aerospace industry were not injured or could not be injured, by Bombardier C Series imports into the United States.

The ruling, a victory for Bombardier and its government partners, is the final step in a U.S. investigation of Bombardier's 100- to 150-seat C Series plane following a petition by Boeing. It means the ITC disagrees with Boeing that the C Series benefited from massive state subsidies that allowed the airliner to be sold in the United States at less than fair value. And it means duties totalling nearly 300 per cent imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce on the C Series will be called off.

"It's really definitely an upset," said Richard Aboulafia, an analyst with the Teal Group.

Boeing is expected to appeal or launch a new petition.

Threat of a new challenge underscores the urgency with which Bombardier must now work with Airbus SE, its new C Series partner, to close their tie-up and get a planned C Series manufacturing line in Mobile, Ala., up and running. Bombardier hasn't booked a single U.S. C Series order since Boeing launched its trade challenge last spring, confirming in a Jan. 24 filing to the ITC that there is a "Boeing effect" deterring potential U.S. customers worried about duties.

"There is no returning to the status quo," Bombardier said in a filing. "The only way to counter the risk created by Boeing's petition is through a new U.S. final assembly line."