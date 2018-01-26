Top U.S. trade agency dismisses Bombardier duties

America's top trade agency has dismissed the need for punishing duties of nearly 300 per cent on imports of Bombardier Inc.'s C Series airliners into the United States – a surprise vindication for the Canadian plane maker as attention shifts to its plans to build the marquée aircraft in Alabama.

Bombardier shares punched up nearly 13 per cent to $3.46 in afternoon trading Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange as some uncertainty lifted for the company.

The U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC), a quasi-judicial federal agency that directs action by the United States against unfair trade practices, ruled Friday that U.S. giant Boeing Co. and the wider American aerospace industry were not injured or could not be injured, by Bombardier C Series imports into the United States.

The ruling, a victory for Bombardier and its government partners, is the final step in a U.S. investigation of Bombardier's 100- to 150-seat C Series plane following a petition by Boeing. It means the ITC disagrees with Boeing that the C Series benefited from massive state subsidies that allowed the airliner to be sold in the United States at less than fair value. And it means duties totalling nearly 300 per cent imposed by the U.S. Department of Commerce on the C Series will be called off.

"Today's decision is a victory for innovation, competition and the rule of law," Bombardier said in a statement. "It is also a victory for U.S. airlines and the U.S. travelling public. The C Series is the most innovative and efficient new aircraft in a generation. Its development and production represents thousands of jobs in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom."

Boeing issued a harshly worded statement that suggested it could appeal the decision or launch a new petition.

"Boeing remains confident in the facts of our case and will contiue to document any harm to Boeing and our extensive U.S. supply chain that results from illegal subsidies and dumped pricing," the company said. "We will not stand by as Bombardier's illegal business practices continue to harm American workers and the aerospace industry they support."

Threat of a new challenge underscores the urgency with which Bombardier must now work with Airbus SE, its new C Series partner, to finalize their tie-up and get a planned C Series manufacturing line in Mobile, Ala., up and running. Bombardier hasn't booked a single U.S. C Series order since Boeing launched its trade challenge last spring, confirming in a Jan.24 filing to the ITC that there was a "Boeing effect" deterring potential U.S. customers worried about duties.

"There is no returning to the status quo," Bombardier said in a filing. "The only way to counter the risk created by Boeing's petition is through a new U.S. final assembly line."

The odds were stacked against Bombardier in the ITC vote, according to observers. Three of the four ITC commissioners had to vote in its favour to win the case. History was also against it: A survey of ITC decisions over the past three years by Veritas Investment Research shows the commission found injury in 87 per cent of its final rulings in anti-dumping and countervailing duty investigations.

