A well-funded Toronto artificial-intelligence startup founded by a former Facebook Inc. executive has snagged three marquee hires.

Integrate.AI, founded earlier this year by Steve Irvine, Facebook’s former marketing-partner program head, has hired Jason Silver, Airbnb Inc.’s Toronto-based territory manager for Canada, the Midwest and eastern United States; Kathryn Hume, former president of New York-based Fast Forward Labs, an artificial-intelligence consultancy to Fortune-500 companies; and Tyler Schnoebelen, a Silicon Valley-based AI and user-experience veteran and linguistics scholar who has written papers on emoticons.

