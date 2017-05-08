Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Steve Irvine, Founder & CEO at Integrate.AI, poses for a picture in Toronto, Saturday February 4, 2017. (Mark Blinch For The Globe and Mail)
Sean Silcoff

The Globe and Mail

A well-funded Toronto artificial-intelligence startup founded by a former Facebook Inc. executive has snagged three marquee hires.

Integrate.AI, founded earlier this year by Steve Irvine, Facebook’s former marketing-partner program head, has hired Jason Silver, Airbnb Inc.’s Toronto-based territory manager for Canada, the Midwest and eastern United States; Kathryn Hume, former president of New York-based Fast Forward Labs, an artificial-intelligence consultancy to Fortune-500 companies; and Tyler Schnoebelen, a Silicon Valley-based AI and user-experience veteran and linguistics scholar who has written papers on emoticons.

