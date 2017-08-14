Jennifer Reynolds has spent the past four years championing the importance of diversity on the trading floors of Canadian financial institutions. Next month, as she takes the helm of the Toronto Financial Services Alliance, the former investment banker will be shifting her focus to promoting Toronto’s financial services sector on the global stage.

“If you think about Canada’s financial sector, we probably don’t talk enough about how well we’ve done relative to other global peers,” said Ms. Reynolds, who on Monday announced that she is stepping down from her role as president and chief executive officer of Women in Capital Markets.

“A lot of people don’t understand that we are the second largest in North America and eighth largest in the world in terms of rankings of financial centres globally. We have an opportunity to attract capital, business and talent here.”

Ms. Reynolds will step into her new role as CEO of the TFSA – a public-private partnership aimed at growing the financial services industry in Canada’s largest city – on Oct. 2. She takes over from Janet Ecker, a former Ontario finance minister who is retiring after 12 years at the organization’s helm. Started in 2001, the TFSA is a collaboration between the financial services sector, academia and three levels of government.

The financial services industry faces a number of challenges in the years ahead, including shifting customer preferences and the competitive threat from emerging financial technology, or fintech, upstarts. There is also the need to attract and retain top talent and teach workers new skills as certain roles become automated.

Ms. Reynolds – who has spent 15 years working in capital markets and held positions with Bank of Montreal, Scotiabank, OMERS Strategic Investments and Stonecap Securities Inc. – says Toronto has a number of advantages when it comes to luring in talent. Its financial sector is growing, the country’s political environment is stable and Canadian financial institutions came out of the global financial crisis relatively unscathed, Ms. Reynolds says.

Women in Capital Markets said in a news release that it has started searching for a new leader. Jeannie Collins-Ardern, a 30-year veteran of the capital markets industry, will serve as interim president and CEO.

