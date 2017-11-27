Torstar, Postmedia swap community papers, most to close

Canada's two largest newspaper companies have struck a deal to swap a total of 37 community newspapers and four free commuter papers – and shutting many of the newsrooms that once competed in those markets – in an effort to cope with declining advertising revenues and a struggling print media environment.

A total of 291 full-time and part-time employees will be laid off as part of the closures. The exchange of papers is a non-cash transaction.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. announced on Monday that it will close 23 of the 24 publications it is acquiring from Torstar Corp. by mid-January, and lay off 244 people. The exception is the Exeter Times-Advocate and the Exeter Weekender, which will continue to operate. The papers slated for closure – including the Kanata Kourier-Standard, Belleville News, Our London, and the Stratford City Gazette – are in markets that have more than one publication, according to the company.

Torstar's Metroland division will continue to publish the St. Catharines Standard, Niagara Falls Review, Welland Tribune and Peterborough Examiner. The company will close the rest of the papers it is acquiring effective immediately, with 47 full-time and part-time staff laid off.

By closing papers, each company will operate with less competition in the Ontario markets that it considers a priority: for Torstar, that is the Kawarthas and the Niagara regions, and for Postmedia, that includes Ottawa, London, and the region encompassing Kingston and Belleville. Both companies are hoping that by consolidating papers, they will be able to command more print advertising revenue in those markets and to cut costs.

"Closing papers doesn't make anyone happy. Loss of jobs, loss of brands — but all these products are losing money," Postmedia executive chairman and chief executive officer Paul Godfrey said in an interview Monday. "We have no choice but to concentrate our focus. … We feel that this is a necessity. We're talking about the survival of these [remaining] papers, and the survival of the industry."

Postmedia is considering building a digital presence in some of the markets where it is closing papers, though Postmedia president and chief operating officer Andrew MacLeod said it is too early to give specifics.

"Any new model would look quite different from the historical model," Mr. MacLeod said. "We're genuinely trying to explore different options to serve these environments."

Executives at Torstar declined requests for an interview.

Torstar president and CEO John Boynton said that the swap will give the company "geographic synergies" in markets it sees as a priority.

"By acquiring publications within or adjacent to our primary areas and selling publications outside our primary areas we will be able to put a greater focus on regions where we believe we can be more effective in serving both customers and clients," Mr. Boynton said in a statement. Another statement from Metroland Media said that closing the papers is "the only realistic option" in light of falling advertising revenue.

Torstar said on Monday that the exchange will improve annualized operating earnings by $5-million to $7-million. Postmedia said it was too early to estimate its cost savings.

The two companies have been discussing a potential deal for a couple of years, but those discussions took on more urgency in the past two months.

"With the corrosion of print advertising, it became necessary to look around. It really picked up steam when the feds closed the door on any assistance for the industry," Mr. Godfrey said, referring to Heritage Minister Mélanie Joly's announcement in late September of her policy strategy for Canada's cultural industries. In her announcement, Ms. Joly said the government does not plan to "bail out" struggling media companies. During Ms. Joly's lengthy review of the cultural sector that helped to shape the policy vision, both the Public Policy Forum and the Standing Committee on Canadian Heritage recommended funding to help support Canadian journalism.

Across the media industry, companies have been struggling with declining print advertising revenue. As people spend more and more time online, it is not just that the prices companies can command for digital ads is a tiny fraction of what they used to command for print ads; the challenge is also that companies are dwarfed by both the scale of digital giants such as Google and Facebook — and also by the amount of data those giants have on their users. The massive aggregation of people's personal information is a gold mine for digital companies that do it well, because advertisers demand greater detail to help them better target their ads. Those companies are sometimes referred to as a "digital duopoly," because they command by some accounts more than two-thirds of the entire digital advertising market, and an even greater share of the growth in that market — in short, dollars that advertisers are pouring into digital are overwhelmingly going to two companies, and not to media outlets attempting to follow their readers into the digital realm.

Story continues below advertisement

"We are starting to grow digitally. but it is impossible to compete with Google and Facebook," Mr. Godfrey said.

It is not the first time that Postmedia has consolidated its presence in a newspaper market. In 2015, Postmedia closed a deal to buy 175 newspapers and digital publications from Quebecor Inc. At the time, the company said that the Sun papers in Calgary, Edmonton and Ottawa would continue to compete with Postmedia's existing papers in each market — the Calgary Herald, Edmonton Journal and Ottawa Citizen — and that the newsrooms would remain separate. About nine months later, it merged those newsrooms, as well as its Vancouver Sun and Vancouver Province newsrooms, and cut roughly 90 jobs.

The companies did not have to notify the Competition Bureau of Monday's transaction ahead of time, because it did not meet the transaction-size notification threshold. In order to be exempt from that requirement, the target of a merger cannot have assets or revenues from sales in Canada exceeding $88-million.

However, in an email on Monday afternoon the Competition Bureau confirmed it would undertake a review of the transaction.

"While I cannot speak to the specifics of a Bureau review for reasons of confidentiality, under the Competition Act transactions of all sizes and in all sectors of the economy are subject to review by the Commissioner of Competition to determine whether they will likely result in a substantial lessening or prevention of competition in any market in Canada," spokesperson Jayme Albert wrote. Under the Competition Act, the Bureau has one year following a transaction to bring an application to the Competition Tribunal to challenge it.

Torstar's papers moving to Postmedia (* = slated for closure)

Belleville News*

Brant News*

Central Hastings News*

Exeter Times-Advocate and Exeter Weekender

Frontenac Gazette*

Kanata Kourier-Standard*

Kingston Heritage*

Meaford Express*

Metro Ottawa*

Metro Winnipeg*

Nepean/Barrhaven News*

Norfolk News*

Orleans News*

Ottawa East News*

Ottawa South News*

Ottawa West News*

Our London*

Quinte West News*

St. Lawrence News*

St. Marys Journal-Argus and St. Marys Weekender*

St. Thomas/Elgin Weekly News*

Stittsville News*

Stratford City Gazette*

West Carleton Review*

Postmedia's papers moving to Torstar (* = slated for closure)

24 Hours Toronto*

24 Hours Vancouver*

Barrie Examiner*

Bradford Times*

Collingwood Enterprise Bulletin*

Fort Erie Times*

Innisfil Examiner*

Inport News (Port Colborne)*

Niagara Advance*

Niagara Falls Review

Northumberland Today*

Orillia Packet & Times*

Pelham News*

Peterborough Examiner

St. Catharines Standard

Thorold Niagara News*

Welland Tribune