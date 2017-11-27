Torstar, Postmedia swap community papers, most to close

Canada's two largest newspaper companies have made a trade, swapping a total of 37 community newspapers and four free commuter papers – and shutting many of the newsrooms that once competed in those markets – in an effort to cope with declining advertising revenues and a struggling print media environment.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. announced on Monday that it will close 23 of the 24 publications it is acquiring from Torstar Corp. by mid-January. The exception is the Exeter Times-Advocate and the Exeter Weekender, which will continue to operate. The papers slated for closure – including the Kanata Kourier-Standard, Belleville News, Our London, and the Stratford City Gazette – are in markets that have more than one publication, according to the company.

The exchange is a non-cash transaction that the two companies have been discussing for months. In a statement, Postmedia chief executive officer and executive chairman Paul Godfrey said it is a response to a "deeply disrupted industry."

"What makes this particularly difficult is that it means we will say goodbye to many dedicated newspaper people," Mr. Godfrey said in the statement. "However, the continuing costs of producing dozens of small community newspapers in these regions in the face of significantly declining advertising revenue means that most of these operations no longer have viable business models."

Torstar's Metroland division will continue to publish the St. Catharines Standard, Niagara Falls Review, Welland Tribune and Peterborough Examiner, and will close the rest of the papers it is acquiring.

Torstar president and CEO John Boynton said that the swap will give the company "geographic synergies" in markets it sees as a priority.

"By acquiring publications within or adjacent to our primary areas and selling publications outside our primary areas we will be able to put a greater focus on regions where we believe we can be more effective in serving both customers and clients," Mr. Boynton said in a statement.

Torstar said on Monday that the exchange will improve annualized operating earnings by $5-million to $7-million.

In light of falling advertising revenue, closing the papers is "the only realistic option," Metroland Media said in a statement Monday. The transaction is part of a larger effort to seek out "synergies and cost reductions where possible," it added.

Torstar's papers moving to Postmedia (* = slated for closure)

Belleville News*

Brant News*

Central Hastings News*

Exeter Times-Advocate and Exeter Weekender

Frontenac Gazette*

Kanata Kourier-Standard*

Kingston Heritage*

Meaford Express*

Metro Ottawa*

Metro Winnipeg*

Nepean/Barrhaven News*

Norfolk News*

Orleans News*

Ottawa East News*

Ottawa South News*

Ottawa West News*

Our London*

Quinte West News*

St. Lawrence News*

St. Mary’s Journal-Argus and St. Mary’s Weekender*

St. Thomas/Elgin Weekly News*

Stittsville News*

Stratford City Gazette*

West Carleton Review*

Postmedia's papers moving to Torstar (* = slated for closure)