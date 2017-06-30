Percentage of the federal government’s revenue, 1867–2017

From 1867 to 1913, the lion’s share of the federal government’s revenue came from

customs duties. Then, during the First World War, the war effort demanded new

revenue sources, resulting in the introduction of personal income, corporate and sales

taxes. Personal income tax went on to become the single-most important stream

of revenue and is expected to account for about 51 per cent of total revenue this year.