The evolution of the federal government’s finances since Confederation, 150 years ago, reflects the tremendous impact of key periods: early nation building, two world wars, the Great Depression, the postwar boom, the oil shock, the federal fiscal crisis of the early 1990s and the past decade, which was dominated by the Great Recession.
Percentage of the federal government’s
revenue, 1867–2017
Excise taxes
and duties
Personal
income tax
Non-resident
income tax
Other
Customs
duties
Corporate
income tax
General sales
taxes
100%
80
60
40
20
0
57
77
97
’17
1867
77
97
17
37
REVENUE
From 1867 to 1913, the lion’s share of the federal
government’s revenue came from customs
duties. Then, during the First World War, the war
effort demanded new revenue sources, resulting
in the introduction of personal income, corporate
and sales taxes. Personal income tax went on to
become the single-most important stream of
revenue and is expected to account for about 51
per cent of total revenue this year.
Percentage of the federal government’s
expenditure, 1867–2017
Public
debt
charges
Transfers
to other
governments
Old
age
security
National
defence
Other
program
expenditures
Family
allowances
and child
benefits
Employment
relief insurance
100%
80
60
40
20
0
57
77
97
’17
1867
77
97
17
37
EXPENDITURES
During Canada’s first half century, the federal
government focused its spending on its
ministries – mostly on salaries, goods and
services, national defence and communications
and transportation infrastructure. The two world
wars resulted in massive spikes in military
spending. The postwar era has seen a dramatic
rise in spending to feed the growth of a
comprehensive welfare state, which includes
provincial transfers for health care.
THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: FRASER INSTITUTE
