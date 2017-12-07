Trade agency rules Canadian lumber shipments hurting U.S. producers

Canada's shipments of softwood lumber south of the border are injuring American producers, the U.S. International Trade Commission has ruled in its final determination.

The ITC's final vote, in a 4-0 decision on Thursday in favour of the United States, comes amid deadlocked talks to overhaul the North American free-trade agreement, adding one more strain to the already tense relationship between Ottawa and the Trump administration.

"The ITC is down to four commissioners, with two more to complete the panel nominated but not yet confirmed," Resolute Forest Products Inc. spokesman Seth Kursman said in a statement. "This vote is designed to apply more political pressure on Canada to settle on adverse terms. We won't do that."

The 2006 softwood-lumber agreement expired on Oct. 12, 2015.

"The U.S. Lumber Coalition fully supports the enforcement of America's trade laws. The evidence presented to the ITC was clear – the massive subsidies that the Canadian government provides to its lumber industry and the dumping of lumber products into the U.S. market by Canadian companies cause real harm to U.S. producers and workers," coalition co-chairman Jason Brochu said in a release on Thursday.

In January, 2017, the ITC issued a preliminary ruling, saying Canadian softwood is harming the U.S. lumber industry.

The U.S. lumber sector began flexing its muscles in November, 2016, petitioning the U.S. Department of Commerce to impose countervailing and anti-dumping duties on Canadian lumber shipments into the United States. That move turned out to be successful in 2017, with the Commerce Department deciding to penalize Canadian producers with preliminary tariffs, first with countervailing duties starting on April 28 and then anti-dumping duties beginning on June 30.

The final determination on Nov. 2 by the Commerce Department resulted in a countervailing rate of 14.25 per cent and anti-dumping rate of 6.58 per cent against most Canadian lumber shipments south of the border, for a combined tariff averaging 20.83 per cent.

Preliminary countervailing duties averaging nearly 20 per cent lasted for four months, ending in late August.

The new anti-dumping rate – for what the Americans describe as Canada selling softwood below market value – kicked in on Nov. 8.

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd., Canfor Corp., Tolko Industries Ltd. and Resolute are the four mandatory respondents in the countervailing and anti-dumping cases. New Brunswick-based J.D. Irving Ltd., which is a voluntary respondent in the countervailing duty investigation, is not a respondent in the anti-dumping probe.

West Fraser faces a combined duty of 23.76 per cent, Canfor 22.13 per cent, Tolko 22.07 per cent, Montreal-based Resolute 17.90 per cent and Irving 9.92 per cent. West Fraser, Canfor and Tolko are based in British Columbia.

Other Canadian producers will pay 20.83 per cent.

The countervailing duties were imposed because the Commerce Department ruled provincial stumpage fees paid by Canadian lumber firms are too low and amount to subsidies. The anti-dumping duties arise from the U.S. contention that Canadian producers sell softwood below market value.

On Nov. 14, Canada took its battle over countervailing duties to one of the most contentious elements of NAFTA – Chapter 19, which sets up trade panels to settle disputes. Canada filed another letter on Dec. 5 to include anti-dumping duties as part of the Chapter 19 appeal process.

Ottawa is hoping a binational panel under NAFTA will strike down tariffs on Canadian softwood.

Canada also challenged U.S. lumber tariffs on Nov. 28 by taking its fight to the World Trade Organization.