Canadian airline company Transat's plane is pictured after arriving at Toussaint Louverture airport in Port-au-Prince January 23, 2013. (Swoan Parker/REUTERS)
MONTREAL

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Travel company Transat A.T. Inc. has signed a deal to sell its 35 per cent share of Ocean Hotels for about $190-million.

The buyer is Spanish company H10 Hotels, Transat’s partner in the joint venture, which operates resorts in Mexico, Dominican Republic and Cuba.

Shares in Transat jumped more than 10 per cent after the agreement was announced.

Transat says the proceeds from the sale of its minority interest in Ocean Hotels as well as the sale of some of its operations in France and Greece last year will help support the development of its own hotel operation.

The deal is expected to close by Nov. 2.

Transat CEO Jean-Marc Eustache said being a minority owner was no longer “an interesting use” of the company’s capital.

“Our hotel division will take shape in the near future, including with the hiring of a president to lead it,” Eustache said in a statement.

“We are very excited at the idea of moving forward with this priority initiative for the company.”

  • Transat AT Inc
    $6.50
    +0.45
    (+7.44%)
  • Updated July 19 1:40 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.

