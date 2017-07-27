TransCanada Corp. launched an effort Thursday to sign up new customers for its long-delayed Keystone XL pipeline, as booming U.S. production and new pipeline capacity results in increased competition in American markets.

The Calgary-based company initiated an “open season” to solicit firm commitments from shippers to transport crude from Hardisty, Alta., to Cushing, Ok., and the U.S. Gulf Coast, a process that will close at the end of September.

Keystone XL would have a capacity of 830,000 barrels per day, and TransCanada spokeswoman Jacquelynn Benson said the company is looking for an additional 225,000 barrels per day of firm commitments from shippers. “We believe the capacity we’re offering in the open season will be fully subscribed; we anticipate it being successful,” Ms. Benson said.

TransCanada had already signaled it was re-assessing whether oil producers in Montana and North Dakota are still interested in shipping oil by the Keystone XL line, given new transportation options from Bakken oil fields including the Dakota Access pipeline. The company originally intended to ship as much as 100,000 barrels per day from the Bakken fields on Keystone XL.

After the project was turned down by former U.S. president Barack Obama in November 2015, President Donald Trump revived it by issuing a presidential permit for construction in March. However, TransCanada still lacks approval of a route in Nebraska, where regulators are reviewing the project amid vocal opposition from landowners and environmental groups.

Following a brief decline due to slumping crude prices, American production is growing again, and the U.S. Energy Information Agency forecast this week that American oil production will climb by more than 900,000 barrels per day between now and the end of 2018. However, most of that increased supply is light crude, which producers can export.

Many refiners on the U.S. Gulf Coast are configured to process heavy oil and they are still eager to receive additional volumes of diluted bitumen from the oil sands, particularly as production of Venezuelan and Mexican heavy oil declines.

