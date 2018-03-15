 Skip to main content

Transport Canada suspends operator certificate of Orca Airways

VANCOUVER
The Canadian Press
Transport Canada says it has suspended Orca Airways Ltd.'s air operator certificate, a move that prohibits the company from providing commercial air services.

The department says it took the action in the interest of public safety due to Orca Airways' repeated non-compliance with aviation safety regulations.

Orca Airways provides flights between Vancouver and destinations on Vancouver Island. The company was not immediately available for comment.

Transport Canada says it has identified several areas where the company is not meeting regulatory requirements including maintenance, operational control, documentation and quality assurance.

The department will not allow Orca Airways to resume its commercial air service until it proves it can keep its operations consistently compliant with aviation safety regulations.

It says it will continue to monitor the company's actions as it works towards compliance with safety regulations.

