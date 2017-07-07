Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
Tipping feature is currently available in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont. and Kingston, Ont. (Toby Melville/REUTERS)
Tipping feature is currently available in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont. and Kingston, Ont. (Toby Melville/REUTERS)

Uber adds in-app tipping in five Canadian cities Add to ...

TORONTO

The Canadian Press

Published

Last updated

Uber has rolled out an in-app option for riders to tip their driver in five Canadian cities and plans to implement the feature across Canada and the U.S at the end of July.

The new feature, which went into effect Thursday, is available in a total 121 cities in Canada and the U.S.

Uber says the feature was implemented after requests from drivers and riders for the option to tip on the app, rather than in cash.

Drivers were only recently allowed to ask for cash tips following the settlement of a $100-million (U.S.) class-action lawsuit in 2016, which further clarified the status of their drivers as independent contractors, rather than employees.

Uber drivers will not be able to see how much you tip them until they give you a passenger rating.

The tipping feature is currently available in Toronto, Calgary, Edmonton, Windsor, Ont. and Kingston, Ont.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Uber CEO and co-founder Kalanick quits (Reuters)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular