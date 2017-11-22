Uber won’t say how many Canadians affected by year-old hack

Uber is owning up to a year-old security breach that saw hackers steal the personal information of millions of customers around the world, but is not saying how many Canadians have been affected.

Uber Canada's blog says names, email addresses and mobile phone numbers of 57 million riders were taken, but did not provide specifics about where the customers are.

It specifies only that hackers took the driver's license numbers of 600,000 Uber drivers in the U.S.

The company has not responded to requests about how many Canadians were impacted.

It is the latest disclosure of a major breach involving a prominent company.

Earlier this year, credit reporting service Equifax waited several months before revealing this past September that hackers had carted off the Social Security numbers of 145 million Americans.

Equifax also did not immediately disclose how many Canadians were affected even as it provided specifics about the number of Americans and Brits who were impacted.

It later said only about 8,000 Canadians were affected.