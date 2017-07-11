The chairman of Swiss banking giant UBS AG is throwing his support behind Canada’s plans to create a federal infrastructure bank, saying aspects of the plan could provide a “blueprint” for financing global investments.

Axel Weber, a former central banker in Germany, believes Canada has a promising constellation of factors converging to create the Canada Infrastructure Bank, a $35-billion initiative to attract private investment in new infrastructure projects. He pointed to the country’s robust capital markets and large institutional investors, as well as strong promise in high-tech and clean-energy sectors.

