An activist investor wants a shakeup at Canada’s iconic Hudson’s Bay Co., the Wall Street Journal reports.

Land and Buildings Investment Management of Stamford, Conn., has built a stake of almost 4.5 per cent in the retailer, the news organization said, and is sending a letter to the HBC board seeking a restructuring to take it private or redevelop its real estate assets.

The investment firm believes the real estate is valued at several times more than HBC shares would suggest.

The report comes just about a week after HBC posted a hefty quarterly loss and announced plans to cut 2,000 jobs in its North American retail operations.

Cuts are aimed at saving more than $350-million a year by the end of its 2018 fiscal year, and boosting its digital operations.

HBC, which owns Hudson’s Bay, Saks and Lord & Taylor, recorded a drop in same-store sales of 2.9 per cent in the first quarter.

Its quarterly loss widened to $221-million, or $1.21 a share, from $97-million or 53 cents a year earlier, while sales dipped to $3.2-billion from $3.3-billion.

