Steel used in pipelines is emerging as the next skirmish in the trade battle between Canada and the United States, joining softwood lumber, dairy products and Bombardier Inc. single-aisle commercial jets in the sights of U.S. companies and industries.

The American Line Pipe Producers Association is urging the U.S. Commerce Department to include steel pipe produced by Evraz North America PLC in Regina in any decision that blocks or restricts steel imports that threaten U.S. national security.

