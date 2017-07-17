The Trump administration will make wide-ranging demands to sweeten the North American free-trade agreement for U.S. companies in talks with Canada and Mexico that could start next month.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Monday released a sweeping list of more than 100 negotiating objectives – such as abolishing trade dispute resolution panels that have regularly ruled in Canada’s favour, including on the long-running softwood lumber dispute, and giving American companies more access to Canadian government contracts while reserving the right to bar Canadian firms from seeking U.S. contracts under so-called “Buy America” provisions.

