The Trump administration will look to sweeten the North American free-trade agreement for U.S. companies with a sweeping overhaul of the deal in negotiations with Canada and Mexico that could start next month.

The White House on Monday released a wide-ranging list of more than 100 negotiating objectives, targeting everything from online shopping to auto parts to telecommunications. Some of the most nationalistic measures were left vague: The first objective listed is to “reduce the trade deficit” – either by increasing American exports or by reducing Canadian and Mexican ones – but there was little to say exactly how this would be achieved.

