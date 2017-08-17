U.S. demands that a new NAFTA deal include stronger rules of origin and a minimum amount of U.S. content in North America-built vehicles could backfire on the United States, auto industry officials and trade experts say.
U.S. representatives kicked off negotiations on a new North American free-trade agreement Wednesday by making those auto industry proposals front and centre and pointing a finger at Mexico and the $68-billion (U.S.) surplus in automotive products that country is running with the United States.Report Typo/Error
Follow us on Twitter: @stevenchase, @adrianmorrow, @gregkeenanglobe
- General Motors Co$35.00-0.75(-2.10%)
- Magna International Inc$59.10-0.41(-0.69%)
- Ford Motor Co$10.64-0.16(-1.48%)
- Updated August 17 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.