The United States is expected this week to announce an anti-dumping duty of 10 per cent against Canadian lumber producers for allegedly undervaluing softwood, a move that would raise the overall punitive rate to nearly 30 per cent.
In April, the U.S. Department of Commerce imposed a countervailing duty of 19.88 per cent that hit most Canadian lumber producers.Report Typo/Error
