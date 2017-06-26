The U.S. Department of Commerce is imposing an anti-dumping duty of nearly 7 per cent against Canadian lumber producers for allegedly undervaluing softwood, boosting total tariffs to almost 27 per cent as forestry jobs in Canada are threatened.
In April, the U.S. Department of Commerce slapped a countervailing duty that averaged 19.88 per cent.
