The United States’ top trade watchdog announced Friday that it believes there is sufficient merit to a complaint of unfair trade against Montreal aircraft maker Bombardier that it will continue investigating the grievance filed by Chicago rival Boeing Co.

In the jargon employed by trade regulators, the U.S. International Trade Commission announced in a bulletin it has made “affirmative determinations in its preliminary phase antidumping and countervailing duty investigations” of Bombardier.

