The headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., seen in Laval, Quebec November 9 2015. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
The headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., seen in Laval, Quebec November 9 2015. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)

LAVAL, Que. — The Canadian Press

Valeant Pharmaceuticals says it will receive $930-million (U.S.) in cash for its iNova unit, which will be sold to two fund managers under a deal announced Thursday.

iNova Pharmaceuticals markets a variety of prescription and over-the-counter products for weight management, pain management, cardiology and the treatment of coughs and colds.

Valeant says it will use proceeds from the sale of iNova to repay debt.

The buyers are funds managed by Pacific Equity Partners and The Carlyle Group.

The Carlyle Group is a global U.S.-based company with about $162-billion of assets under management.

Pacific Equity Partners is an Australia-based company.

