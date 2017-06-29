Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The headquarters of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc., seen in Laval, Que. (CHRISTINNE MUSCHI/REUTERS)
LAVAL, Que. — The Canadian Press

Shares in Valeant Pharmaceuticals hit a new high for the year on the Toronto Stock Exchange this morning after the company completed the sale of its Dendreon subsidiary for $819.9-million (U.S.) cash.

Valeant shares traded as high as $23.75 (Canadian) after markets opened this morning, about six per cent above where it closed Wednesday.

The stock has been climbing since April 21, when Valeant closed at $11.45, as investors have gained confidence in the company’s ability to reduce its debt.

Proceeds from the sale of Dendreon Pharmaceuticals to China-based Sanpower Group will be used to repay a term loan.

Valeant’s shares remains far below their value two year ago, when they traded for more than $300 per share for several weeks before they plunged amid questions about the sales it generated through Philidor Rx Services — an online pharmacy.

