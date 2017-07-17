Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

The stock price of Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. is shown on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. (LUCAS JACKSON/REUTERS)
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. has a deal to sell its Obagi skin care business to a Hong Kong-based group for $190-million (U.S.) in cash.

The Quebec-based company, headquartered in Laval, estimates its Obagi Medical Products unit will generate about $85-million of revenue in 2017.

The buyer is a fund managed by a limited partnership that includes China Regenerative Medicine International and Haitong International Securities Group, both headquartered in Hong Kong.

