VC-backed Canadian companies raised $3.3-billion in 2017

Bank towers are shown from Bay Street in Toronto's financial district, on Wednesday, June 16, 2010.

Adrien Vecza/THE CANADIAN PRES

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

Venture-backed companies based in Canada raised a record $3.3-billion, in investment funding last year, up from $3.1-billion in 2016, according to a report by PwC and CB Insights.

However, the report noted that the number of deals fell to 333 in 2017 compared with 377 in the year earlier.

The report says artificial intelligence and fintech were bright spots for the market.

Funding to Canadian AI companies totalled $311-million across 31 deals, up from a total of $56-million and 22 deals in 2016.

Meanwhile, funding to Canadian fintech companies increased to $562-million with 37 deals.

That compared with a total of $555-million on 43 deals in 2016.

