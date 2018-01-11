Lithuanian magazine distributors rip out pages to comply with liquor ad ban Add to ... Replay NEXT VIDEO IN: seconds Play next video Restart playlist Reuters | Jan. 11 2018 Show Description Print distributors across Lithuania are being forced to rip pages out of the magazines they're trying to sell. The offending content: pictures of alcohol - now illegal after a liquor advertising ban was introduced here at the start of January. Share via email Share on facebook Share on twitter Share on LinkedIn Print