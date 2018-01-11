Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Reuters
Print distributors across Lithuania are being forced to rip pages out of the magazines they're trying to sell. The offending content: pictures of alcohol - now illegal after a liquor advertising ban was introduced here at the start of January.

