Go to the Globe and Mail homepage

Jump to main navigationJump to main content

AdChoices
The logo of German car maker Volkswagen is seen at a dealership in Woodbridge, Virginia in this file photo. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)
The logo of German car maker Volkswagen is seen at a dealership in Woodbridge, Virginia in this file photo. (PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP/Getty Images)

Volkswagen executive pleads guilty in U.S. diesel emissions case Add to ...

DETROIT — Reuters

Published

Last updated

Volkswagen AG executive Oliver Schmidt pleaded guilty Friday in U.S. District Court in Detroit in a diesel emissions scandal involving the German auto maker.

Under a plea agreement, Schmidt is expected to face up to seven years in prison and a fine of between $40,000 and $400,000 after admitting to conspiring to mislead U.S regulators and violating clean air laws.

In March, Volkswagen pleaded guilty to three felony counts under a plea agreement to resolve U.S. charges it installed secret software in vehicles to evade emissions tests and agreed to spend up to $25-billion to resolve various claims.

Report Typo/Error

Also on The Globe and Mail

Money Monitor: Breaking down smart beta ETFs (The Canadian Press)
 

More Related to this Story

Topics

Next story

loading

Trending

loading

Most popular videos »

More from The Globe and Mail

Most popular