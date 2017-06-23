Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. came to the aid of Home Capital Group Inc. this week, signing an agreement to inject up to $400-million in equity into the distressed mortgage company. The deal allows the famous investor to buy an initial stake of almost 20 per cent in Home – and, if shareholders approve, another 18 per cent this fall.Report Typo/Error
Follow @jembradshawon Twitter:
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc$167.22-1.10(-0.65%)
- Home Capital Group Inc$18.61-0.39(-2.05%)
- Updated June 23 4:00 PM EDT. Delayed by at least 15 minutes.